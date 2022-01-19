Botafogo has a conversation with a businessman and Elkeson wants to stay in Brazil, but there is still no new proposal; trading is lukewarm

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

THE Botafogo still feeds the dream of bringing Elkeson again, but there are still no major advances or a new proposal. Reporter Renata de Medeiros, from “GE”, revealed that the striker wants to stay in Brazil, despite the interest of the Besiktas, from Turkey.

Elkeson arrived in Rio de Janeiro on Monday, after his vacation, because of his son. He says he only knows about Botafogo’s interest from last year. However, there was talk of the club and the manager in the last week, with a new chat being arranged.

The Chinese striker is fond of Botafogo and Victory. However, according to Renata de Medeiros, negotiations with Alvinegro seem to be lukewarm.

Botafogo’s first proposal was considered low by Elkeson’s staff, who want higher values. The striker is training on his own in Rio de Janeiro until he defines his future.

