Bradesco announces issuance of US$ 500 million in bonds, Cury discloses preview, Sinqia makes acquisition and more news

This Wednesday’s (19) corporate news highlights the operational previews of Cury (CURY), Patrimar and PetroRecôncavo (RECV3). In addition, Equatorial (EQTL3) confirmed that it is studying a stock offering.

Bradesco (BBDC4;BBDC3) issued US$ 500 million in sustainable bonds.

Sinqia (SQIA3) announced the purchase of 52% of Lote45 Participações.

Check out the highlights:

Bradesco (BBDC4)

Bradesco (BBDC4) announced last night (18) the issuance of its first Sustainable Bond linked to socio-environmental criteria, in the amount of US$ 500 million. This is a sustainable international funding of senior debt, with a term of 60 months and a coupon of 4.375% pa

PetroRecôncavo (RECV3)

PetroReconcavo (RECV3) reported its preliminary and unaudited production data for the month of December 2021.

Production reached 13.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.4% compared to the same quarter of 2020.

December production reached 17,138 boepd, up 39.6% compared to November

Equatorial (EQTL3)

Equatorial (EQTL3) is considering carrying out a possible public offering with restricted efforts to distribute common shares and which has initiated the process of engaging financial institutions.

The material fact was disclosed this Tuesday (18) after Valor Econômico reported that Equatorial is preparing a follow-on of up to R$ 3.5 billion to amortize Echoenergia.

Cury reached BRL 2.8 billion in launches, BRL 2.6 billion in net sales, and net annual sales velocity (VSO) of 72% in 2021.

In 4Q21, 7 projects were launched, 4 located in SP and 3 located in RJ, totaling a PSV of R$ 788.1 million, an increase of 16.8% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Itaú BBA highlights accelerated launches on a quarterly and annual basis. Pre-sales, on the other hand, decelerated in relation to the strong comparisons of the previous quarter, but maintained a healthy sales velocity. The company also delivered another quarter of positive cash flow generation. Thus, the bank predicts a positive reaction from the market.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Cury, and a target price of BRL 14.50, compared to Tuesday’s (18th) quote of BRL 6.40.

patrimony

Patrimar recorded in 4Q21 a record of net contracted sales in a quarter, with R$ 472.1 million, 193.7% above the same period in 2020.

Patrimar also reported a historic launch record of R$623.7 million in 4Q21, 18.2% higher than in 4Q20.

Sinqia (SQIA3)

Sinqia (SQIA3) announced yesterday (18) the purchase of 52% of Lote45 Participações SA

As consideration for the acquisition of 52% of the share capital of LOTE45, Sinqia Tecnologia paid a cash installment of R$79.5 million and will pay an additional installment in the future conditioned to net revenue in 2022.

LOTE45 specializes in risk management software used by more than 100 clients in the investment fund industry, mainly family offices and asset managers. Its team is made up of approximately 30 employees with extensive knowledge of the business.

Itaú BBA sees the acquisition of LOTE45 by Sinqia as positive for three reasons.

First, the move will expand the company’s fund solutions beyond the controllership and back office, with cross-selling potential into the pension plan vertical, and bring more companies with higher revenue growth and Ebitda margin. Second, the bank estimates that the announced acquisition will leave Sinqia with a total firepower of BRL 170 million, after successfully applying the proceeds from its latest follow-on to important acquisitions that include Quitejá and Newcon. Finally, the valuation seems attractive, given that the current value of the shares already reflects the most challenging scenario for technology companies and that the company has growth and margins superior to its peers.

The bank maintains an outperform valuation for Sinqia, and a target price of BRL 33.00, compared to Tuesday’s (18th) quote of BRL 12.79.

Neogrid (NGRD3)

Neogrid’s board of directors (NGRD3) has approved a buyback program for up to 8.5 million shares issued by the company.

The shares will be repurchased at market price and the program will be effective for 18 months.

Lojas Americanas shares (LAME4) will no longer be traded on B3 as of January 24, 2021.

Eternit will invest R$ 24 million in the expansion of the factory in Manaus. The project will be completed by the end of 2023.

Raízen (RAIZ4) informed that in addition to the authorization to buy back shares by the company itself, the controlling shareholders will also be able to buy shares outstanding in the market.

In addition, as a counterpart to B3’s authorization to temporarily reduce the minimum percentage of outstanding shares to 10%, Raízen maintains the commitment to reach, by December 31, 2022, a minimum percentage of outstanding shares of 15%.

