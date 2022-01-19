Brawl! Classic Palmeiras and Santos ends after a fight; watch

Credit: Reproduction / City Hall of Votorantim

Regretful scenes were played out in the confrontation between Palmeiras and Santos, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa Votorantim under-15 this Tuesday (18). The ball rolled until the 32nd minute of the second stage, when it had to be closed due to confusion between fans and police at the Doménio Paolo Metidieri stadium, in Votorantim, in the interior of São Paulo.

The beginning of confusion occurred after Palmeiras fans destroyed a gate that gave access to the place where Santos fans were concentrated. There was a confrontation with police, and the match that pointed to a score of 2 to 1 for Peixe, had to be ended.

In addition to the stadium’s facilities, the confusion was extended to the outside area of ​​Votorantim, with confusion among fans and depredation of vehicles in parked cars and local businesses. According to information provided by the Military Police, the fight and confusion were controlled and no injuries were reported.

After dispatching Verdão, Santos now awaits the winner of the clash between Bragantino and Cruzeiro. On the other side of the bracket, Corinthians takes on América-MG, while the Votorantim team measures forces against Avaí.

