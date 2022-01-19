Brazil breaks record in average Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic

The explosion of positive diagnoses has to do with the advancement of the Ômicron variant, which is much more contagious; country reached 23.2 million infections in total, according to Conass

Roque de Sá/Senate Agency Omicron variant is much more contagious, according to experts



Brazil recorded this Tuesday, 18, an alarming record in the pandemic of Covid-19. according to National Consortium of Health Secretaries (Conass), the moving average of 83,205 infections is the highest since health agencies from all federative units in Brazil started counting the numbers of the pandemic, on March 22, 2020. The explosion of cases has to do with the advancement of Omicron variant, much more contagious, according to infectologists around the world. The concern made the São Paulo Court of Justice prevent a strike by doctors from the municipal network of the capital of São Paulo.

The previous record had been set on June 24 last year, with an average of 77,265 infections in the last seven days. In addition, the country recorded 137,000 new cases of Covid-19 – the second highest number in the world. pandemic, behind 150,000 cases on September 18, 2021 — and reached 23,211,894 in total. If there is concern about the increase in the number of cases, at least the deaths are not keeping pace. There were 351 deaths recorded in the last 48 hours (reaching a total of 621,517), with a moving average of 183.

The explosion of contagions resulting from the advance of Ômicron crowded hospitals throughout Brazil and made states and municipalities rescue some restriction measures. The government of São Paulo, for example, decided to limit the public at large events by 70%, such as soccer games and the Carnival parade at Anhembi. Last Wednesday, Fiocruz warned of the increase in occupancy of beds in Intensive care unit Covid-19 for adults in Health Unic System (SUS). Pernambuco (82%), Federal District (74%), Espírito Santo (71%), Pará (71%), Ceará (68%), Goiás (67%), Piauí (66%), Bahia (63%), Tocantins (61%) recorded alarming levels of occupied beds. In the midst of this, the country started on Friday, in São Paulo, the vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old.