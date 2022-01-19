Brazil explains Lucão do Vasco’s departure without financial compensation: “Everyone understood that it was a good deal” | vasco

Lucão’s departure to Bragantino without financial compensation generated questions from the fans and even the opposition. Many did not understand why Vasco released a promising goalkeeper, Olympic champion, with two more years of contract. This Tuesday, before the presentation of the Ecuadorian Luís Cangá, manager Carlos Brazil explained the negotiation and said that everyone at the club considered it a good deal. The Rio team will keep 50% of Lucão’s economic rights.

– There was an understanding of the board and everyone in the club that the proposal would be very good. Lucão gave up the debt we had with him, gave up a two-year contract with a relatively high value. Besides, he also wanted to go out, he wanted a new challenge. In addition to all this generation of “revenue” for the club, we understand that by keeping a large percentage of the player, he is able to value himself in a Serie A club, with a five-year contract. We have a large percentage and we can still sell 20% in up to two years to Bragantino – explained the manager, to complete:

– Everyone understood that it was a good deal. We have access to data that people don’t have, such as reports, spreadsheets, numbers… We know what’s best for the club. Lucão is leaving us, but we will follow his trajectory.

Carlos Brazil mentioned Lucão’s desire to leave Vasco, as happened with Bruno Gomes, among others. In the manager’s opinion, the criticism and even threats, in some cases, scared some younger players.

– It was a difficult year. Many of the boys were even threatened. I have to be careful when I say that. Can anyone say: are you going against the crowd? In no way. The fans are the club’s biggest asset. We are going to spend time with the institution, and it will continue. It is centenary, it will live a thousand years. Nobody is bigger than the institution, and the fan and he is part of it. But sometimes he goes overboard. You threatening me is one thing. Threatening an 18-year-old boy is more difficult. People say they are protecting and trusting them. The vast majority of the boys stayed and will continue here. Obviously he doesn’t want to stay, we will understand and we will look for the best solution for the club – said the manager, who also mentioned the good relationship with Bragantino:

– In addition, we have a very good relationship with Bragantino. It is a company club, which always has business. We have a good relationship and we managed to bring two players from there (Edimar and Weverton). Maintaining this type of relationship is very important. We understand that it was a good deal for Vasco and for the player.

Other replies from Carlos Brazil

Caio Lopes is a specific situation. By understanding and by some number that he presented, the contract was not renewed. They stretched as much as they could. When stowed, you have a greater difficulty in renewing. Caio could be an option for the coach, but he wasn’t the first, nor the second and maybe not the third for the team. We talked with him and with the businessman and this was understood. We tried to renew to borrow and then there was no understanding. Vasco has financial limitations. Paying a high salary has to have immediate technical feedback. Having a return in the future is a gamble. Today Vasco cannot afford that. We are working to have another situation in two years. Let someone get here and we’ll give the price.