Brazil has the highest transmission rate in a year

Brazil has reached the highest transmission rate of covid-19 in a year, according to the monitoring platform Info Tracker. The level is at 1.68 – which means that an infected person can transmit the disease to more than one person.

On the same day January 18, 2021, the rate was at 1.28. The website, which monitors cases, was created by Unesp (Universidade Estadual Paulista) and USP (University of São Paulo), and warns of the possibility of accelerating cases.

In addition to the country average, the platform raises the transmission rate in the five regions of the country. In the South, transmission is the highest in Brazil, with 1.74. Then comes the Midwest, also with 1.68, and the Southeast, with 1.64. The North has a rate of 1.54, and the Northeast has the lowest mark in the period, 1.37.

Currently, Brazil is going through a new wave, driven by the circulation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The situation led cities and states to suspend events, cancel this year’s street carnival, and adopt restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The explosion of cases has also led to a shortage of testing.

New cases in Brazil increase by 193%

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), new infections by covid-19 in Brazil increased by 193% in one week, with almost half a million cases. The calculation refers to the seven-day period that ended last Sunday (16).

The data were published today and use official country numbers. The rate was well above the world average, which was a 20% increase in cases.

According to the WHO, the omicron variant is responsible for this “tsunami” of cases. While the death rate has held steady at 45,000 for the week, the agency insists there is no way to declare the variant “mild.”