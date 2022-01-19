Brazil will create unprecedented capital for new ideas – Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – Top financial market news

(Valéria Bretas and Geovana Pagel) – Last week, the news spread to the market that one of the largest investment funds in the world would not put more money in Brazil while President Jair Bolsonaro was in the Planalto Palace. Contrary to the rumor, the managing director of the BlackRock in the country, reinforces: “We have a long-term commitment to Brazil”.

Saade was keen to point out that the company manages the largest ETF (BOVA11) and also the largest equity ETF that invests in Brazilian companies (EWZ), globally. In December 2021, BlackRock reached a record $10 trillion in assets under management, up 15%.

The country manager’s speech also points out that all markets will require investments unprecedented in decarbonisation technologies. Faced with this scenario, companies, cities and countries run the risk of being left behind if they do not plan the transition to a zero-emissions world. “BlackRock believes that the decarbonization of the global economy, including Brazil, will create an unprecedented amount of capital looking for new ideas”, he says.

This Tuesday (18), the influential letter from the CEO of BlackRock was sent to CEOs around the world and obtained first hand by the E-Investor.

See the main excerpts from the interview:

E-Investidor – What is the relevance of Brazil for Blackrock?

Karina Saade – BlackRock has a long-term commitment to Brazil. We have had an office since 2008, but we invested here long before that date, offering opportunities for investments in the country to our customers around the world. We manage the largest equity ETF in Brazil (BOVA11) and also the largest equity ETF investing in Brazilian companies (EWZ), globally. In addition to the investments made by our clients in the country, in the last year alone we have increased our local team by more than 60% and made available, through BDRs, 74 global ETFs for institutional investors and individuals.

E-Investidor – What should investors expect in a year that promises to be extremely volatile with presidential elections in Brazil?

Saade – While 2022 could be a challenging year, experienced investors in emerging markets may not consider it any different from “business as usual”. In many ways, things can look even better than in the past.

Despite the less than 3% growth expected for 2022, Latin America will still be above the region’s average annual expansion of 2% between 2010 and 2019. After rising inflation this year to an expected 9.7% in Latin America, the forecast is that there will be a decline to 5.5% in 2023, just below the annual average of 5.6% for 2010-2019.

E-Investor – Climate change does not respect borders and all markets will require unprecedented investments. But the pace of these changes is very different between developing and developed countries. The difference is not necessarily related to investing in nations with less wealth, but to the quality of that country’s institutions. After all, what everyone is looking for is the opportunity to earn good returns for their customer. Can the Brazil risk impede this progress?

Saade – All markets will require unprecedented investment in decarbonisation technologies. Companies, cities and countries risk being left behind if they do not plan to transition to a zero-emissions world. BlackRock believes that the decarbonization of the global economy, including Brazil, will create an unprecedented amount of capital looking for new ideas.

Incumbents need to be clear about their path to succeed in a zero-emissions economy. Additionally, Larry cites his expectation of massive investment opportunities that will be accompanied by massive job creations for those who plan for the long term.

E-Investidor – Does stakeholder capitalism face more challenges in emerging countries, such as Brazil?

Saade – Our belief at BlackRock is that companies perform best when they are deliberate about their role in society and act in the interests of stakeholders – not just in developed countries, but emerging ones as well. That’s why we’re launching the Center for Stakeholder Capitalism. If we stay true to the purpose of our companies while adapting to the new world, we will deliver lasting returns to shareholders and help realize the power of capitalism.

In the letter, Larry also says that “the capital market has allowed companies and countries to prosper. But access to capital is not a right. It’s a privilege. And the duty to attract this capital in a responsible and sustainable way is yours (entrepreneur)”. The Brazilian economy is not on the growth path and the capital market is still on an upward trajectory. What is the role of companies and managers in transforming this reality?

Saade – BlackRock focuses on sustainability not because we are environmentalists, but because we are capitalists and trustees for our customers. This requires understanding how companies are adjusting their businesses to the relevant changes the economy is going through. That’s why we ask companies to set long, medium and short-term goals for greenhouse gas emission reductions. These goals and the quality of the plans to meet them are fundamental to the economic interests of shareholders.

The transition to zero emissions is uneven, with different parts of the global economy moving at different paces, which will be at different stages in emerging and developed countries. Businesses and governments must ensure that people continue to have access to cheap and reliable sources of energy as we pursue these grand goals. This is the only way to develop a fair green economy while avoiding social conflicts.

