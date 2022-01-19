Brazilian giant probe Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica

Close to losing Michael to alternative football, Flamengo, owned by Paulo Sousa, held the first consultation to better understand the situation of striker Everton Cebolinha, a former Grêmio player, currently at Benfica.

With Michael’s departure, Flamengo’s board knows that it will be necessary to go to the market in search of a good player for the position. The hiring of a new name is more aimed at Bruno Henrique’s reserve, but, in case of a breach, Everton could be Flamengo’s great reinforcement in 2022.

The information on Flamengo’s interest in Everton Cebolinha is from the newspaper ‘A Bola’. According to them, a consultation was carried out, without further updates. The newspaper only guarantees that Benfica wants an amount of 20 million euros to release him – and is open for business, as it seeks to recover the investment on the Brazilian athlete.

The newspaper also mentions that other clubs have already shown interest in taking Everton out of Portugal, such as Palmeiras and Atlético MG, who consulted the possibility of having the player in 2022.

Flamengo looks at Ferreirinha

Fla also carefully monitors the situation of Ferreirinha, from Grêmio, to be Michael’s replacement in case of departure. Of the names, it has more chances to reinforce the carioca club.