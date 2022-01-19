BRF (BRFS3) may raise around R$8 billion in share offering; stock falls 5.8% after 4 high sessions

BRF (BRFS3) announced this Tuesday (18) the holding of a public offering of primary distribution with restricted efforts of common shares, issued by the Company, including in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADRs), each ADR representing a action.

The offering will consist of the primary public distribution of, initially, 270 million shares. The offer can be increased by up to 20%, that is, up to 54 million shares.

Considering the closing price of the shares on B3, on January 17, 2022, and of the ADRs on the NYSE, on January 14, 2022, it was, respectively, R$ 24.75 per Share and US$ 4.38 per ADR , the total amount of the offer would be R$6.682 billion, excluding Additional shares, and R$8.019 billion, considering additional shares.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The price per share will be fixed after completion of the investment intentions collection procedure.

Within the scope of the offer, the issuance of the shares of the offer by the company will be carried out excluding the preemptive right of its current shareholders.

BRF intends to invest all of the net resources obtained to strengthen the company’s capital structure, expand its activities and/or carry out strategic investments.

The operation’s coordinators will be Citigroup, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Itaú BBA, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Safra, Santander, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and UBS Brasil.

In a report, XP highlighted considering the potential deleveraging after issuance as positive for BRF.

Analysts point out that BRF is trading at a multiple of 5.1 times the company’s value of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation or amortization (or multiple of EV/Ebitda), below the value they consider fair of 6, 1 times, but maintain a neutral recommendation due to uncertainties about the company’s prospects, most of them unrelated to its fundamentals.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

XP says the follow-on could also allow Marfrig (MRFG3) to buy more shares, continuing last year’s move. For analysts, the formation of a new company from the merger between them would be positive, mainly due to the positive commercial synergies, although cultural differences can represent a risk in the short term.

However, this Tuesday, after four sessions of gains, the shares closed down 5.78%, at R$ 23.32.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here!

Related