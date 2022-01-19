Bride and groom fall into the mud during rehearsal and photos entertain netizens

You know that dream of having a beautiful wedding album with amazing photos? So, an engaged couple went through a hard time to achieve this feat. The fact is that they didn’t let the dream go down the drain, or even down the mud. Well, this story is carried out by an engaged couple from Kazakhstan who had photos of the moment they fall into the mud posted on the Internet.

>>>Follow GCMAIS on Google News<<<

They went viral on the Internet when they fell into a mud puddle during a photo shoot with artist Askar Bumaga. But calm down there! This story did have a happy ending and it also served to strengthen the lovebirds’ partnership.

The couple was Murat and Kamilla Zhurayev. They chose a mountainous region as the place for the wedding photos, but the scenery, due to the rains of the last few days, was not so conducive to the couple’s clicks.

Also check | Video: zipline breaks and man falls from equipment on beach in Ceará

That’s because, in one of the many mud puddles they found, Murat and Kamilla ended up slipping and the images gave rise to the unconventional and super unusual wedding photos. Photographer Askar shared the fun records on his Instagram profile. Of course, he did this with the permission of the bride and groom. So, have fun with these images as well.

Photos of the moment the bride and groom fall into the mud