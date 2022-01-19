Brighton v Chelsea – Live – Premier League

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Brighton v Chelsea – Live – Premier League 7 Views

Hand by Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion).












Missed opportunity Joël Veltman (Brighton and Hove Albion), header from the center of the box. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a corner.












First Half ends, Brighton and Hove Albion 0, Chelsea 1.












About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Negotiations advance, and Michael gets closer to being sold by Flamengo

Flamengo has, since last week, a proposal from Al Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, for Michael. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved