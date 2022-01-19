British government announces end of restrictions for Covid-19 in England | World

2 out of 2 Healthcare workers treating an ICU patient with Covid-19 at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, 80km northwest of London, on 20 January. — Photo: Toby Melville/Arquivo/Reuters

Health workers tend to an ICU patient with Covid-19 at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, 80km northwest of London, on 20 January. — Photo: Toby Melville/Arquivo/Reuters