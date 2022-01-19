British government announces end of restrictions for Covid-19 in England | World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday (19) the end of restrictions imposed to control the spread of Covid-19 in England.
Starting next week, the use of masks will no longer be mandatory anywhere and the home office will also no longer be encouraged.
Johnson said the decision, which comes a day after Britain’s record-breaking death toll, is backed by scientists who believe the wave of the omicron has peaked.
However, self-isolation in case of a positive diagnosis for the disease remains mandatory – he tried to remove the legal requirement of this restriction.
The end of the measures does not apply to the other countries of the United Kingdom (Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland), which have the autonomy to define their health rules.
The United Kingdom recorded 438 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday (18), the highest daily number in more than a year, according to the official government balance sheet.
In recent weeks, the European country has also been registering a rapid increase in the number of new infections due to the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Health workers tend to an ICU patient with Covid-19 at Milton Keynes University Hospital in Milton Keynes, 80km northwest of London, on 20 January. — Photo: Toby Melville/Arquivo/Reuters
The impact of the variant in the United Kingdom has already appeared in the increase in the moving average of deaths, which has increased since the end of December last year.
The current death curve, however, is lower than those recorded during the first two waves of the pandemic, with peaks of 942 (05/13/2020) and 1,248 (01/23/2021).
The number of confirmed cases, however, has reached unprecedented peaks at this point in the pandemic reaching 182,000 on 5/01 – the previous peak was on 10/01/21 (59,000 cases).