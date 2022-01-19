Britney Spears says she should have slapped her mother and sister in the face

Since breaking free from his tutelage in November of last year, Britney Spears has used her social media to vent about the neglect and trauma she has suffered from her family over the past decade. Last night (18), the artist published a textão on her Instagram profile in response to her sister’s latest comment. Jamie Lynn, where he says he should have slapped her and her mother in the face!

“I flew home to Jamie Lynn on the couch watching her TV shows right after Justin and I broke up… I was a ghost there 👻!!!!! I’ve worked my whole life and I didn’t know how to be served by Mom… Sitting there and being served the chocolate milkshakes with the perfectly crushed ice with the secret sugar while Jamie Lynn is 12, she indulges in TV for hours then goes to lie on a raft in the pool… I’m in shock because this was never my life!!!!

Justin’s family was all I knew for many years… Things were different now and Jamie Lynn had a new Nickelodeon show… All I remember saying was “HOW!!! How the hell does a 12 year old get a Nickelodeon show????” ….. HMMMMMMMM …. Well I never got my chocolate iced drink 🤷🏼‍♀️🥤!!! I mean, yeah… I’m grown up right??? But then maybe I need a little support…

It was a People Magazine cover… People show up and as Jamie Lynn says, I was scared!!!! Fuck yes!!! My mom was on painkillers and could barely carry on a conversation at home because she and my dad broke up and she was messier than anything!!!! I remember her sitting on the floor having a conversation and she never got up… and I’m sorry Jamie Lynn I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done… slapping you and Mom right in your face !!! !!”

Tense, huh? Let’s stay tuned for the next chapters of this novel!