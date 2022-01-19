Bruna Marquezine comments on the first resistance test

Bruna Marquezine continues to share comments about “BBB 22” (TV Globo). After reacting to Tadeu Schmidt’s message to Luana Piovani, the actress commented on the first test of the reality show and the lack of attention of the participants of the Pipoca team.

“I’m laughing a lot about this here because I was thinking exactly that”, Bruna said on Twitter when sharing the speech of a fan about the explanation of the test. “I’m not fit to be a show host. I was about to say that if they’d shut up and listened to the explanation, they wouldn’t have had so much doubt.”

The resistance test that takes place in pairs is giving immunity to the two winners of the Pipoca group. Yesterday, Tadeu explained that when the bell rings, two products will be displayed on the screen and a timer will be triggered. During this time, each pair must take four cubes, two of each product, climb on the platform and press the cubes in a row, to balance themselves.

At the end of the timer, they will need to keep the cubes balanced until the bell rings again. Between the end of time on the timer and the second bell ringing, participants cannot drop the cubes, cannot get off the platform and cannot touch a cube other than the one closest to them.

“It fell, it’s eliminated. It touched another cube that is not close to you, it is eliminated”, warned Tadeu.

After the second signal, the pair must place the cubes on the ground and wait for the dynamics to start again.