Brunna talks about Ludmilla’s new song

Brunna Gonçalves revealed today on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) that the song Ludmilla made for her, “Maldives”, will be released soon. During a conversation in the room, the ballerina sang a snippet of the song.

“‘My faith, my favorite, I marry this woman and I’m going to stop there in Maldives'”, began the influencer. “There’s a part where she says, ‘That baby blue sea, by the way, I want to do about three with you,'” he recited.

All the confinement colleagues who were present, Slovenia, Vyni, Lucas, Natália, Eliezer and Rodrigo, were thrilled with Ludmilla’s composition for Gonçalves.

“We think that these famous people are done, but they study a lot, right?”, comments Rodrigo. Brunna responds: “She studies a lot, listens a lot, hunts for new music all the time. She breathes music”.

The song had already been released in the extra episode of the documentary about Ludmilla on Globoplay, “Rainha da Favela”. In the production, Brunna said that the artist made the song on a trip between the two of them in Maldives, in 2020.