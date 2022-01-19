C4 Cactus is one of the best sellers of January, Pulse enters the ranking

Stellantis hands have done wonders for Peugeot and Citroën in Brazil. Proof of this is that the chances are huge that the Citroën C4 Cactus will close January among the ten best-selling cars in the country. This will be the first time since the previous generation of the C3 that a Citroën has been in the top ten. Another debut of the group in the ranking is the Fiat Pulse.

In the first ten days of January, the Citroën C4 Cactus was in third place selling more than the Chevrolet Onix. Adding another five days to the bill, he dropped to sixth position, starting to see the Hyundai HB20 in his rearview mirror. It remains to be seen whether he will have the strength to remain at least among the top ten until the end of the month.

The debut, in addition to the Cactus, is the Fiat Pulse. With great potential to be one of the best-selling cars in the country, the compact SUV is just 3 units away from the Chevrolet Onix Plus. The compact sedan, it is worth remembering, was far from the ranking of the ten best sellers in Brazil for some time.

Slowly its hatch brother, the Chevrolet Onix, tries to return to the leadership of the Brazilian market. According to data from Fenabrave, for that he will have to eat a lot of rice and beans, since he has about a thousand units of difference to the leader Fiat Strada. The last weeks of the month are usually the strongest in sales, so it remains to be seen.

Among SUVs, the Jeep Renegade remains the best-selling model, second only to the Strada in the overall ranking. The list still has Jeep Compass in fourth place, Volkswagen T-Cross in fifth, Citroën C4 Cactus in sixth, Hyundai Creta in eighth and Fiat Pulse in tenth.

That is, for the first time in history, SUVs are the dominant category with more than half of the list. Before dominant, the hatches are represented only by Chevrolet Onix and Hyundai HB20. Already the sedans have the Chevrolet Onix Plus with only inclusion, as well as the Fiat Strada is the only pickup.

Best-selling cars of the first half of January

Fiat Strada – 3,393 units Jeep Renegade – 2,967 units Chevrolet Onix – 2,438 units Jeep Compass – 2,393 units Volkswagen T-Cross – 2001 units Citroën C4 Cactus – 1,966 units Hyundai HB20 – 1,895 units Hyundai Crete – 1,853 units Chevrolet Onix Plus – 1,718 units Fiat Pulse – 1,715 units

