Call of Duty: Vanguard and Halo Infinite lead US game sales for December 2021

NPD data shows which were the top selling games in the US in December 2021, with the ranking once again showing Call of Duty: Vanguard in the lead, followed by Halo Infinite, the only new title in the top 20 of the rankings.

Call of Duty: Vanguard confirmed itself as the best-selling game in the American market, repeating the success that had already emerged in November 2021, but also setting a new record: the game was confirmed as the best selling video game franchise, in dollar terms, 13th consecutive year.

Halo Infinite also had a great performance and finished in second place: this is the only new title released in December 2021 in the rankings and its result is still remarkable, if we consider that we always talk about a game released on the first day also in Xbox Game Pass, which has free multiplayer as well as free-to-play and is not fully cross-platform. The 343 Industries game was the title best seller of all time on Xbox and PC platforms, according to NPD data!

Let’s see the ranking of the best selling games in the US in December 2021:

Call of Duty: Vanguard Halo Infinite Lucent Diamond/Splendid Pearl Pokémon Madden NFL 22 battlefield 2042 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Mario Party Superstars NBA 2K22 Animal Crossing: New Horizons FIFA 22 Super Smash Bros. ultimate Minecraft far cry 6 Just Dance 2022 Forza Horizon 5 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Ghost of Tsushima Super Mario 3D World The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

