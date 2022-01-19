Can Alario still arrive? Palmeiras should not sign a striker before the World Cup | palm trees

Palmeiras are still in the market looking for a striker, but they will hardly sign a player before sending the final list to the Club World Cup.

FIFA already received an initial application at the beginning of January, and the club has to send the final list with 23 names by next Monday, the 24th.

1 of 3 Abel Ferreira and Anderson Barros accompany Leila Pereira’s presentation at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco Abel Ferreira and Anderson Barros accompany Leila Pereira’s presentation at Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco

At this moment, Palmeiras is not negotiating with another club and understands that with the tight deadline, nothing new should happen, unless something very unexpected appears.

Verdão tried to convince Bayer Leverkusen last week to lend Lucas Alario, initially free of charge, but then the proposal went up until the Germans put their foot down and said they didn’t want to trade the Argentine.

Although the striker is now a reserve, Bayer did not want to give up until they found a replacement in the market. With Alario, Verdão had an agreement and was waiting for the release to settle.

The player’s attitude during the negotiation was highly praised internally, and he still has a lot of prestige in Abel Ferreira’s commission, too. But now there is no new movement for him.

2 of 3 Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen Lucas Alario, forward for Bayer Leverkusen — Photo: Official website/Bayer Leverkusen

Faced with these difficulties in the negotiation that ended last week and the complicated conditions to find a striker in a short time, the assessment is that the maintenance of the team that won the Libertadores with the arrivals of Marcelo Lomba, Murilo, Jailson, Atuesta and Navarro gives the Portuguese coach a basis for starting work.

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Even so, everyone knows that the coach is interested in having another striker and that is why the club remains in the market, even if the hiring does not happen immediately.

The absence of this last reinforcement has generated criticism over the management of Leila Pereira and football director Anderson Barros, especially on social networks. Both have already said that they will not act in a way that harms Palmeiras’ finances.