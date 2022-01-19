Can sleeping pills harm your health? See risks and indications – 01/19/2022

Everyone has had a rough night because of insomnia. Tossing and turning in bed, thinking about problems or waiting for sleep to come has become the reality of many Brazilians, especially in the pandemic. And after spending days (or weeks) without being able to sleep properly, it is common to search for remedies to solve the problem.

“The consumption of sleeping pills has increased a lot during the pandemic, including self-medication. And research shows that the use is independent of age. But these drugs are indicated for a short time and need constant medical monitoring”, warns Célia Roesler, neurologist at ABN (Brazilian Association of Neurology).

According to the CFF (Federal Council of Pharmacy), from January to May 2021, the sale of antidepressants and mood stabilizers increased by 13% compared to the same period last year. It is worth noting that sedative antidepressants can be prescribed in low doses to combat insomnia.

What are the risks?

There are a number of prescription insomnia remedies that help induce sleep or make a person sleep longer. The risks and benefits vary depending on the drug class defined by the sleep specialist or psychiatrist.

Each class of medication works by binding to brain receptors, increasing or decreasing their effects, causing drowsiness and decreasing anxiety. According to Lucio Huebra, a neurologist specializing in sleep medicine at the ABS (Brazilian Sleep Association), there are several studies that attest to the safety and efficacy of sleep-inducing medications.

“However, there are several side effects related to the use of sleeping pills. The most frequent unwanted event is drowsiness during the day, in addition to inattention, loss of productivity and risk of accidents at work and in traffic”, he adds.

In addition, when there is use for long periods, we can mention the risks:

Increased falls, especially in the elderly;

Dependence and withdrawal with hypnotics (the so-called Z-drugs), that is, the person creates a tolerance to the drug and needs increasingly higher doses to achieve the desired effect;

Hallucinations and memory changes;

Sleepwalking, that is, when the person performs activities such as walking or eating without being fully awake;

Weight gain or swelling;

Blood pressure drop when standing up.

Despite the dangers presented, the use of these medications is considered safe, when individually indicated, in the recommended dose and for the appropriate period.

“When we compare the possibility of adverse effects of medications with the harm of untreated insomnia, the benefit of the use of drugs to improve the quality of life of these people is evident”, completes Huebra.

who needs to use

If you have trouble getting to sleep or don’t sleep properly, it’s best to seek professional help as soon as possible. However, this does not mean that the specialist will prescribe a controlled drug immediately.

Initially, it will be necessary to identify whether the patient has the insomnia disorder: if there is difficulty in initiating or maintaining sleep, if he wakes up earlier than the desired time or if he is dissatisfied with the quality of sleep.

“These symptoms must happen at least three times a week for a minimum period of three months. And this situation must affect the individual’s life, disrupting mood, work, studies and quality of life”, highlights the specialist.

Generally, those who suffer from insomnia receive guidance to change their routine. According to Gustavo Leal, a psychiatrist at Hupes-UFBA (Professor Edgard Santos University Hospital Complex at the Federal University of Bahia), the first approach should not be the use of medication, but changes in habits, that is, cleaning the sleep.

“Generally, poor sleep quality is associated with bad habits. With the pandemic, we had an increase in insomnia, mainly associated with anxiety and depression disorders. home office, there was less sun exposure, lack of exercise and greater use of computers and cell phones”, he explains.

Among the recommended measures to improve sleep quality are:

Regular physical activity;

Regularity in sleeping and waking up times;

Balanced diet with light meals close to bedtime;

Avoid using food or stimulant substances in the late afternoon or evening, such as coffee;

Reduce light exposure at bedtime. It is important to avoid using cell phones, computers and television at night.

“Sleep is an essential behavior for maintaining a good state of health and well-being. It is important to realize if you are sleeping well, maintain healthy habits and seek medical help if you recognize the presence of sleep disorders”, advises Andrea Bacelar , neurologist and president of ABS.

No drugs, no sleep

Sleeping a few hours a night, Larissa Camargo, 26, felt the effects of insomnia on her work routine and on a daily basis. “I do treatment for depression and the quality of my sleep is quite bad. I spend hours tossing and turning in bed and sometimes I can’t sleep until 4 am,” he says.

In addition to the antidepressant, the attendant call center also used a type of medication to induce sleep. But because of the rush, he was unable to return to the psychiatrist to get a new prescription. “When I lie down, I can’t stop thinking about the events of the day, my brain is overloaded and I have a headache, as well as nausea and shortness of breath.”

On the day of the interview, Larissa lost her balance in the bathroom of the company where she works and couldn’t stop crying. “It’s a set of factors: I’m without therapy, without medication and without sleep. I’m sleepy all day, when I sleep I have nightmares. I need the sleeping pills, because my body doesn’t turn off. I believe I’ve gained tolerance and maybe I need to increase the dose or change the medication”, he concludes.

Beware of self-medication

It is quite common for a person with insomnia to resort to a medication “borrowed” from a family member or friend. This attitude, which seems harmless, delays or impairs the diagnosis of the sleep disorder.

In addition, in some cases, it causes drug interactions and exposes the individual to the risk of undesirable adverse effects, due to use at inappropriate times, incorrect doses or an abusive amount of medication.

“Only a professional can identify the type of sleep disorder by the symptoms and signs presented and which drugs are suitable. Rodrigo Schultz, neurologist and professor of medicine at the Santo Amaro University.

What about herbal remedies?

Easily found in pharmacies, herbal medicines are products considered more natural, since the raw material is of plant origin. According to experts consulted by Live well, they contribute to mild or moderate insomnia. Among the most common for this purpose are valerian and melissa.

These substances are believed to control anxiety and increase sleepiness, but there is no scientific evidence to support these benefits.

And as with any medication, the use of herbal medicine for insomnia must be accompanied by a health professional. If the person uses other drugs, their own use can interfere with their effectiveness and compromise treatment.