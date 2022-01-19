Carille surprises in training and outlines Santos with news

Yesterday (18), Rueda gave an interview to BandSports and talked about several subjects. So far, 3 reinforcements have been announced by the saints: Bruno Oliveira, Eduardo Bauermann and Ricardo Goulart. The trio will be used during Paulistão, when tests and changes take place. Peixe is in no hurry, especially with the new number 10. Before debuting, he will undergo a series of exams and evaluations.

“The commitment that we had to strengthen our team, I think, has already been done. We have Ricardo, Bauermann and Bruno. We can’t forget that we renewed with 10 base players who had a contract to win. In this team, we have 15 players who came from under-20. We went through a process of changes last year, both at the professional level and at the base”, he said.

Santos debut against Inter de Limeira, January 26. Before that, there will be some tests at CT Rei Pelé. Soon, for example, Peixe receives the Sao Caetano and will use almost the entire professional team. according to “GE.com”, another training game will be played before the State debut, but with no date, opponent and place defined. Lucas Musetti, gives UOL, outlined a likely lineup.

Must play: João Paulo, Velázquez, Luiz Felipe and Bauermann; Madson, Camacho, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani (Zanocelo) and Lucas Braga; Marcos Guilherme and Marcos Leonardo.

“Our real debt today has dropped to a manageable level. 2022 will still be suffered, because these agreements and installments have to be paid. We try to make an installment payment so that it is resolved as much as possible in our management. In Vila, I joke that if we manage to live by the end of 2022, Santos will completely change levels”, concluded Rueda.