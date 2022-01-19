Carlo Ancelotti reconnects with Gareth Bale at Real Madrid and comments on Hazard’s situation | spanish football

Coach Carlo Ancelotti gave a press conference this Wednesday, before the duel against Elche, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The Italian coach confirmed the presence of Gareth Bale, who has not played since August 2021.

– Bale is related and available to play. He didn’t travel to Arabia (for the Spanish Super Cup), but he kept training and he’s ready. Like all players, you may or may not play. Let’s see,” said Ancelotti.

Another athlete who has not played regularly is Eden Hazard. The Belgian has only started eight times so far this season. Ancelotti highlighted the setbacks experienced by athletes in relation to the physical part, but recalled that the season is still in the middle and that the situation can change.

– It is true that the two had many setbacks due to injuries. Hazard has been doing well physically for a month and a half. I don’t need to advise Hazard, he has the character and experience to choose what’s best for him. The quality of both could have helped us more, but it was only the first part of the season. I hope the second one can be better – said the Italian coach.

