Casagrande explains who would choose between Diego Costa and Arthur Cabral to play for Corinthians

Diego Costa and Arthur Cabral have been moving Corinthians’ ball market possibilities since last weekend. The first terminated with Atlético-MG and the Basel player had his name linked to Timão. Former player and current commentator, Casagrande opined on which would be his choice.

“Corinthians need a guy who holds the ball. Renato (Augusto) likes that a lot, he plays in the center forward and likes the guy to give it back to him to hit, he asks for a backboard. He’s the player looking for this guy. Jô has these characteristics, but he can no longer face an entire season as a team starter. So, because of his characteristic, I think Diego Costa is better”, said the idol and former player on the program SportTV selection.

Casagrande still pondered the age of Diego Costa, but analyzed the player’s style and personality, concluding that it would be a good option for the Parque São Jorge club to count during the 2022 season.

“But it would be another player over 30 years old from the middle to the front of the Corinthians team and that needs to be analyzed well. I like Diego Costa’s style, he’s a striker with personality, he goes up, makes an ugly face, takes advantage in strength, scores and has presence in the area”, he opined.

During the night of this Monday, the leaders Alessandro Nunes and Roberto de Andrade, assured that, at the moment, Arthur Cabral does not fit in the pocket of Corinthians. Still, Casagrande ended by commenting on the possibility of negotiating with the Basel player.

“Arthur Cabral has a contract, the team that hires him has to pay. He’s a good striker, he scored a lot of goals in Ceará, he had little chance at Palmeiras, he went to Switzerland where he scored a lot of goals, but the weight of Corinthians is different. It’s something that needs to be looked into.. For his age, he would be a great signing, but I think Diego Costa is safer, without a doubt”, he concluded.

See more at: Ball Market.