Castro says that Integrated City is ‘a great process of transformation’ of RJ’s communities | Rio de Janeiro

“We started a great process of transformation of the communities in the state of Rio. It took months to design a program that changes the lives of the population, bringing dignity and opportunity. Today’s operations are just the beginning of this change that goes far beyond security”, posted Castro on a social network.

According to him, more details will be released by the end of the week.

“On Saturday, I will detail the projects that will be started permanently in two communities. And that will serve as a model for other important places that suffer from the lack of services and programs that really collaborate to improve the lives of those who live in these areas”, he said.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Police occupy Jacarezinho

The action, with 1,200 men, started in Jacarezinho, in the city’s North Zone — where in May 2021 a police operation ended with 28 dead, the deadliest in the state’s history.

Integrated City project summary:

Police stations will carry out investigations to help disrupt criminal organizations ;

; The Military Police will patrol streets and avenues in the regions;

Finally, the areas will receive urban and social interventions .

2 of 4 Police officers leave the City of Police towards Jacarezinho, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Police officers leave the City of Police towards Jacarezinho, in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

“The state government started an occupation in Jacarezinho. For this, the North Zone battalions are being engaged, together with the Pacification Police Coordination and the Special Operations Command”, said to the g1 the spokesman of the PM, Major Ivan Blaz.

“Some surrounding communities will also be occupied for the success of the operation. manguinhos and flag 2 these are communities that are having some impact. Military Police and Civil Police will act on the ground”, he confirmed.

The Civil Police was also mobilized and tried to comply with:

42 arrest warrants;

13 for the search and apprehension of adolescents;

1 search and seizure warrant.

Until the last update of this report, there were no reports of shootings or arrests.

3 of 4 The Government of Rio de Janeiro started this Wednesday morning (19) a new large project for the social occupation of communities. The first action takes place in Jacarezinho — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo Government of Rio de Janeiro started this Wednesday morning (19) a new large project of social occupation of communities. The first action takes place in Jacarezinho — Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

Castro: ‘Public service entrance’

“I’m sure it’s not, like in other times, going in and shooting people,” said Cláudio Castro in an interview on January 10

Last week, when opening testing centers for Covid, Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) had already said that the Integrated City would not be “like in other times”.

“I’m sure it’s not, like in other times, going in and shooting people. It is a public service entrance, a rethinking of public safety”, he declared.

“The time has come to rethink even this issue of the occupation of the state itself. It is a program that discusses public safety in a broader way and not simply doing what was done in other times, which was to occupy and take everyone away and soon come back”, he detailed.

The intention to reform the project adopted by the UPPs was announced by Castro in May. “The state was not present, there was no service there,” he said at the time.

4 of 4 An armored helicopter of the Civil Police flies over the community of Jacarezinho, in the North Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo An armored helicopter of the Civil Police flies over the community of Jacarezinho, in the North Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

In November, the g1 showed that the occupation was planned for six large communities:

Jacarezinho; Muzema/Tijuquinha/Morro do Banco, in Itanhangá; Cesarão, in Santa Cruz; Pavão-Pavaozinho/Cantagalo, in Copacabana and Ipanema; Tide; River of Stones.

All these communities have a strong presence of organized crime, including drug traffickers and militiamen.

Documents obtained by g1 show that the reformulation had already been discussed at least since September. One letter foresaw, for example, the installation of social projects for women and the elderly in Cantagalo.