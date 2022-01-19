Catching covid on purpose to ‘get rid of’ is a bad idea, warns Natália Pasternak

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Catching covid on purpose to ‘get rid of’ is a bad idea, warns Natália Pasternak 7 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Man with a mask walks past a mural illustrated with a coronavirus

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Catching covid on purpose is not a new idea and can cause serious problems

The preliminary information that the omicron variant would cause a milder covid and with a lower risk of complications served to give strength to arguments such as: “better to get infected soon, or on purpose, to get rid of the disease and go on with life with less restrictions “.

In the view of microbiologist Natália Pasternak, president of the Instituto Questão de Ciência, the idea is “terrible”, is based on “false premises” and can jeopardize individual and collective health.

The expert is not alone in this assessment. No national or international health entity recommends this practice — vaccination remains the safest and most effective way to obtain immunity against the coronavirus, especially against the most serious forms of the infection, which lead to hospitalization and death.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Flamengo demands full value, Goiás stomps by percentage, and Al Hilal seeks a solution to have Michael | Flamengo

The novel is new, but the script resembles the one from two years ago, with …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved