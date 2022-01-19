CBLOL 2022: championship will be online indefinitely | lol

Riot Games announced that CBLOL 2022 will continue in an online format indefinitely. The tournament, which starts this Saturday (22), was scheduled to take place in person, still without fans, but the advance of the Ômicron variant of Covid-19 and the consequent increase in cases of the disease made the company change plans. Riot says it will monitor the situation on a weekly basis and, as soon as possible, will resume the face-to-face format.
Logo of the Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games
In an official statement, the company also says that the casters will work directly from the studio. Riot says that, in this case, the security protocols are reliable enough that the number of people involved in the transmission does not pose a risk. The professionals will undergo tests throughout the week and will be monitored “within the requirements appropriate to the moment of total attention and prevention”
It is worth remembering that, on January 11, Riot announced that it would suspend ticket sales for CBLOL 2022. It would be the first year in which the championship would have fans in all its rounds; ticket prices and sales conditions were already defined, but the growth of Ômicron also made the company veto the presence of fans at first.