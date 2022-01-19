Ceará fans criticize Lucas Ribeiro, who already had an agreement with a young man’s family approved by the Court | ceará

Ceará announced another reinforcement for the season and closed the number of eight signings. Lucas Ribeiro was the defender chosen by the club and arrives with a contract until the end of the 2022 season. However, the player did not have the approval of part of the crowd, who protested on social networks in the publication of the player’s announcement. .

The defender was of interest to São Paulo, which was trying to get a loan contract with the possibility of renewal, but was heavily criticized by the fans. The player was being sued in a civil action for compensation for moral damages for an intimate video involving a minor under 14 years old, allegedly leaked by the athlete in 2018, when the player was still defending Vitória and was 19 years old. This made the board of São Paulo give up the negotiation.

The player’s representatives claim he is innocent. In 2018, Lucas Ribeiro would have filmed a friend having sex with a minor under 14 and published it in Instagram stories mode. According to information published at the time by UOL, the player would then have deleted the video and apologized for the act, but he was sued by the young woman’s family. The video spread across the internet and WhatsApp groups. The parties forwarded an agreement in 2019, but it was not finalized at the time.

In October 2021, a new agreement was approved. It was decided that there would be a contemplation in the amount of R$ 150 thousand reais. The sentence was approved by Judge Itana Eça Menezes de Luna Rezende, of the 8th Civil and Commercial Court of the District of Salvador. In November 2021, the Judgment was published in the Official Gazette.

In the agreement between the parties, it was decided that there would be contemplation in the amount of R$ 150 thousand reais, also deciding that “The parties will have nothing more to demand from each other, considering any and all relationships arising as a result of the requests made in the present action to be settled.“.