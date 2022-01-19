Ceará publishes note explaining Lucas Ribeiro’s legal situation

Ceará released an official note about the legal situation of defender Lucas Ribeiro, who was announced this Tuesday, 18, as a new reinforcement of the club and generated criticism from the fans. The player is accused of leaking an intimate video involving a 14-year-old girl. The images would have been leaked in 2018, when he, at 19, was still at Vitória-BA.

See below the note published by Ceará in full.

“Ceará Sporting Club goes public to inform you that, through its Legal Department, it carried out all the necessary steps and consultations to assess the situation of the athlete Lucas Ribeiro in the judicial sphere, being part of the athlete registration steps.

About the athlete Lucas Ribeiro, according to court certificates obtained, we inform that he does not have any criminal process, having only one civil process, in secrecy of justice, but that was extinguished by agreement signed between athlete and plaintiff.

Therefore, there is no record of any legal process in the civil or criminal sphere that prevents his hiring.

Ceará Sporting Club respects the right to the presumption of innocence and due process of law, as well as the autonomy of the parties’ will to enter into a judicial agreement to put an end to past conflicts.

Regards,

The board.”

