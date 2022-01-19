Centão will decide on readjustment of public servants

posted on 01/19/2022 06:00



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

Representatives of at least 40 public service careers took to the streets in Brasília to demand salary readjustments of up to 28% and focused attacks on Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and President Jair Bolsonaro. But the decision on the increase for public servants is actually in the hands of Centrão. The government support group received from the Chief Executive the key to the Union’s safe and will have the last word on the allocation of resources for the 2022 Budget.

The government has until Friday to sanction the Budget, which reserves R$ 1.7 billion for salary adjustments only for members of the Federal Police, the Federal Highway Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), which are the base of support for the Executive. . To close the accounts, therefore, it will be necessary to cut R$ 9 billion in expenses. And Centrão has already announced that it will boost the Electoral Fund, from the R$ 4.9 billion foreseen in the budget piece, to R$ 5.7 billion (read the report on page 3). To grant readjustments to servers, it would be necessary to cut more expenses or seek new sources of revenue.

The civil service is unyielding in mobilizing for a salary increase. In addition to yesterday’s actions, it threatens a general strike next month if it is not heeded. If the readjustment of up to 28% were granted, the payroll of the Union would grow by more than R$ 80 billion per year. It would be ongoing expenses.

In the morning, the protest took place in front of the Central Bank. In the afternoon, the mobilization went to the door of the Ministry of Economy. According to the organizers’ report, the two acts gathered, in total, about a thousand protesters.

The acts were led by the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate), which brings together 37 elite categories of the civil service; and by the Confederation of Workers in the Federal Public Service (Condsef), representing the career path — which encompasses around 80% of federal employees.

At the opening of the first act, in the parking lot of the BC, the president of Fonacate, Rudinei Marques, shot the head of the economic team. “Minister Paulo Guedes calls the servers parasites, says he’s going to put a grenade in the servers’ pockets. Well, today (yesterday) is the day for the federal public service to return the grenade to Minister Paulo Guedes’ pocket. blow up the minister who does not believe in his country, who has money invested in tax havens”, he said.

He also defended Guedes’ departure. “A minister who does not believe in his economy is not in a position to be in charge of such an important ministry, which should be working for the resumption of national development”, he stressed. According to Marques, the servers will no longer tolerate the treatment they have been receiving. “It’s been five years of wage freeze, it’s been three years of attacks and assaults on public servants. It’s time to say enough is enough.”

In the second act, in front of the Ministry of Economy, the protesters also took aim at Guedes, emphasizing that the minister “will fall”. Marques said that “no one deserves a differentiated readjustment” and criticized Bolsonaro. “The President of the Republic disrespects civil servants by positively signaling the recomposition of a category, not complying with the constitutional order and international norms of treating everyone with respect and equality”, he maintained.

According to Marques, Fonacate — representing 37 categories of civil servants — sent a letter to Guedes, in which he reiterates the request for a meeting, by videoconference or in person, in order to address the salary agenda. The document highlights that the inflationary losses of federal servers — accumulated since 2017, for 80% of servers; and since 2019, for the others — have eroded about 1/4 of purchasing power.

At the end of the mobilizations, Marques made a positive assessment. “Even in this context of a pandemic, we had around a thousand people between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Economy. Thousands of servers following on social networks”, he said. “Some capitals carried out acts, such as Belo Horizonte, João Pessoa, Rio de Janeiro and Salvador.”

Sought after, the Ministry of Economy, the Central Bank and the Federal Revenue declined to comment.

Judiciary

The National Federation of Workers of the Judiciary and the Federal Public Ministry (Fenajufe) announced that it has a meeting scheduled for tomorrow with Minister Rosa Weber, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The magistrate replaced the president of the Court, Luiz Fux, in this recess period.

The entity’s administration and finance coordinator, Fernando Freitas said that the meeting will take place virtually. “The coordinators of Fenajufe will take the agendas of the Judiciary sector, of the Union and of the Public Ministry of the Union. So, as the initiative project has to be through the Judiciary, we will take it to the minister. This request belongs to everyone. There are more than 120,000 servers throughout Brazil”, he stressed.

Elite leads the pressure

The careers of federal servants that exert greater pressure for salary readjustments are the ones that cost the public coffers the most and have higher salaries.

Tax auditors from the Federal Revenue and Labor, federal criminal experts, Federal Police (PF) delegates, Union lawyers and Central Bank (BC) analysts are at the top of the list of the 22 best-paid careers in the Executive, according to a survey by Estadão. .

With annual remuneration between BRL 380,380 (Revenue auditors) and BRL 341,100 (BC analyst) and an average salary between BRL 26,200 and BRL 29,200, this elite of the civil service pulled the queue of the political articulation of mobilization after President Jair Bolsonaro waved an increase only for police categories.

The final remuneration of the elite, however, is most often higher, because the data do not consider bonuses. The list does not include civil servants from the Judiciary and the Legislature, as the information for these two branches is less transparent. At the top of the list are the 7,860 Internal Revenue auditors, followed by 2,014 Labor tax auditors, with annual remuneration of R$372,240.

The 22 categories of the survey, with 119 thousand active and inactive servers, including pensioners, cost, in 2021, R$ 33.3 billion. Of these servers, 55.1 thousand are active, with a cost of more than R$ 15 billion. The payroll of the remaining 44.03 thousand retirees and 20.57 thousand pensioners had a greater weight (R$ 18.3 billion).

Among the servants who earn less, are those of the so-called General Plan of the Federal Executive Branch (PGPE), of medium and higher level. PGPEs and related careers total 396,771 civil servants — one third of the Executive’s workforce. Education servants (teachers and technicians) are even greater in number (419,477), corresponding to 36% of the civil service. The servants with the lowest salary are the majority among 1.3 million civil servants.