CEO who fired 900 people via Zoom returns to office

Disclosure / Better.com

Vishal Garg, CEO and founder of fintech company better.com, who was removed after carrying out a mass layoff over a call from the zoom – and then derided laid-off employees as “lazy” – is returning to the helm of the company. In an email sent to employees Tuesday, seen by Forbes, Better’s board of directors informed the workforce that they had met with Garg several times and were confident Garg could continue to lead the company. “As you know, Better CEO Vishal Garg is taking a break from his full-time role to reflect on his leadership, reconnect with the values ​​that make Better great, and work closely with an executive coach.” contained in the email signed by the company’s board. According to the message, after conversations, “the direct contributions of independent culture consultants and the announcement of the organizational changes above, Vishal will resume his full-time role as CEO”. The board added: “We are confident that these changes will help build a stronger, fairer and better company that will position us for even greater success ahead.” Better did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

The move reflects a turnaround for the company, which plans to go public in a deal. SPAC with a valuation of $6.9 billion. In December, a day after announcing that the company had received a cash injection of $750 million from investors, including SoftBank, Garg caused controversy by laying off 900 employees – or 9% of its workforce – in a call from the Zoom. Garg then took to a social media platform to describe employees as “lazy”.

Garg’s comments during the mass firing led to an exodus of Better executives and a flurry of articles about the controversial executive, including a dispute in which, according to an email obtained by Vice News, Garg described one of their investors as “sewer”. These revelations followed a 2020 Forbes report that documented Garg’s history of mistreatment of employees — including calling them “dumb dolphins” in an email — and lawsuits accusing the companies he controls of fraud and deceiving. investors; A spokesperson for Better.com responded at the time that “lawsuits are an unfortunate fact of life for successful startups and their CEOs.”

Despite apologizing for his comments during the mass layoff, Garg was put on furlough a week later. In an email to employees at the time, Better’s general counsel described Garg’s actions as “unfortunate events” and told employees that “we have a lot of work to do and hope everyone can refocus on our customer and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can all be proud of.”