Check out how much Campinense and Sousa will receive from quotas in the 2022 Copa do Brasil

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released this Monday the participation quotas for the 2022 Copa do Brasil. The award follows the same figures as last year, and again continues with a division of three groups. Representatives from Paraíba in this year’s edition, Campinense and Sousa will receive the same values ​​​​that Treze and Campinense itself received in 2021.

As usual, teams from Paraíba follow in Group 3 of the quotas. In the first phase, both Raposa and Dinosaur will pocket R$ 560 thousand. Group 1 of the quotas has the clubs classified for the competition that occupy the first 15 places in the CBF ranking, which are Grêmio, Santos, São Paulo, Internacional, Ceará and Cruzeiro. All will receive in the first phase R$ 1.15 million of participation quota.

Group 2 is made up of six more teams below the top 15 in the ranking, which compete in Serie A, such as Atlético-GO, Cuiabá, Goiás, Juventude, Coritiba and Avaí. All other clubs participating in the first phase of the tournament are in Group 3. They pocket R$990,000 in the first phase.

Whoever passes to the second phase of the Copa do Brasil, pockets another R$ 1.35 million (Group 1), R$ 1.07 million (in Group 2) and R$ 675 thousand (in Group 3). From then on, in the next phases, the transfers are the same for all clubs.

In the first phase, Campinense faces São Paulo, in a single game at Estádio Amigao. Sousa takes Goiás, in a single match at the Marizão Stadium. Goiás and São Paulo play for a tie in Paraíba to advance.