Check out what are the Income Tax deductions in 2022

Throughout the year, taxpayers need to store invoices and other receipts, as it is through them that it is possible to obtain tax deductions. Income tax. That is, it is with proof of expenses that the taxpayer is able to pay less taxes or even increase the amount of the refund.

All these vouchers make a lot of difference when declaring income tax. Therefore, the first tip for the taxpayer is to have a lot of control of all expenses and evidence.

Income Tax Deductions

In addition, when making the income tax return, the taxpayer needs to choose which model, whether it will be the simplified or complete declaration. This choice will depend on the type of expenses that the person had throughout the year.

For example, the simplified one has a 20% discount on the tax calculation basis. The complete one is more suitable for those taxpayers who have more expenses. In the simplified version, the deduction limit is R$ 16,754.34. If it exceeds this amount, the complete declaration is the most suitable for the taxpayer.

Expenses that may be deductible are, for example, those related to health, alimony and in the case of dependents of the taxpayer.

In addition, deductions also consider federal, state or municipal donations. Thus, the amount will be deducted from the tax. The same goes for study expenses such as children’s school, college, graduate and others.

In the case of the full declaration, there are some deduction limits. For example, it is BRL 2,275.08 per dependent. It is unlimited for medical and health expenses.

People who had income that exceeded R$ 28,559.70 over the past year need to declare the Income Tax. In addition, you also need to declare those who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income, in an amount greater than R$ 40 thousand.

After the Income Tax declaration is made, the Federal Revenue analyzes each case to check whether or not the taxpayer has a refund to be received.