Check out what’s happening this week inside the house

Cabin: Pedro Scooby

Surfer, Pedro Scooby is 33 years old and is from Rio de Janeiro (RJ). He got the nickname Scooby because of his resemblance to the character from the cartoon ‘Scooby Doo’. Started in the sport at the age of 5, he is a fan of free surfing and one of the main names in the big waves in the world. Father of three children, the result of an eight-year relationship with Luana Piovani, he is currently married to model Cintia Dicker.