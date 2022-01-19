Check the model and how much is the cheapest electric car in Brazil

Caoa Chery, a Chinese motorsport company, is working to bring the first electric cars to circulate on Brazilian soil. Among them, what promises to be the cheapest electric car in Brazil, which is the Chery EQ1 model, a subcompact vehicle with an urban proposal.

Read more: BMW: Learn about the car model that changes color in seconds

Chery launched the Tiggo 7 Pro in the country in mid-December last year. At the time, the company’s CEO, Marcio Alfonso, reported that two more novelties would come out here in 2022, including the Chery EQ1.

Key features of the Chery EQ1

The model is produced and marketed in China. It has two doors, capacity for up to four people and is called a “litte ant”. It weighs 1,005 kg, measures 3.2 m in length, 1.679 m in width, 1.59 m in height and has a wheelbase of 2.15 m.

The Chery EQ1 has a power train composed of a 55 kWh (75 hp) electric motor, whose power is 15 kgfm of maximum torque. Regarding the vehicle speed, it is a maximum of 120 km/h and the range is up to 402 km, with charging using the NEDC cycle. It only takes 30 minutes to recharge from 0 to 80% of the battery.

The interior has a multifunctional steering wheel, and it also has a large 10-inch screen in an upright position. As for the forms of connectivity, it can be connected to smartphones, has a USB input, remote key, responds to voice commands and artificial intelligence. In addition, the air conditioner has PM2.5 air filter.

Values

Chery EQ1 prices should be around R$120,000 to R$150,000. Thus, the vehicle must fight with the JAC e-JS1, model that is the cheapest electric car on sale in Brazil today, worth R$ 159,900.

On the other hand, there is a second launch slated for 2022 that should be a match for the Chery vehicle. This is the electric Renault Kwid, also imported from China. The launch has already been confirmed by the manufacturer, so the dispute will be good.

Did you like this content? Stay tuned for more news like this here on School Education!