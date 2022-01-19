check the price of fuel in your state

Fuel prices continue to climb. In the last week, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the price of gasoline has already hit the R$ 7 mark in the State of Rio de Janeiro. And four other states are already close to reaching this level, such as Acre (R$ 6,994), Rio Grande do Norte (R$ 6,962), Minas Gerais (R$ 6,938) and Goiás (R$ 6,923).
Considering the municipalities, Angra dos Reis (RJ) has the most expensive gasoline in Brazil. There, a liter of gasoline costs on average R$ 7,899.
Diesel oil, in turn, had the highest price recorded in the State of Acre, costing R$ 6,056, and it also has the highest cost in the price of the cooking gas cylinder, LPG, with R$ 117.46.
It is worth noting that the prices published by the ANP are an average obtained at several stations, therefore, there are places with higher or lower values. The period analyzed was between January 9 and 15.
Average price of gasoline
Acre – BRL 6,994
Alagoas – BRL 6,524
Amapá – BRL 5.859
Amazonas – BRL 6.59
Bahia – BRL 6,791
Ceará – BRL 6,586
Federal District – BRL 6,827
Espírito Santo – BRL 6,746
Goiás – BRL 6,923
Maranhão – BRL 6.39
Mato Grosso – BRL 6,526
Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 6,489
Minas Gerais – R$ 6,938
Pará – BRL 6.73
Paraíba – BRL 6,486
Paraná – BRL 6,335
Pernambuco – BRL 6.59
Piauí – BRL 6,794
Rio de Janeiro – BRL 7,136
Rio Grande do Norte – BRL 6,962
Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 6,509
Rondônia -R$ 6,719
Roraima R$- 6,408
Santa Catarina BRL – 6,505
São Paulo – BRL 6,339
Sergipe – BRL 6.65
Tocantins – BRL 6,848
Average diesel price
Acre – BRL 6,506
Alagoas – BRL 5,408
Amapá – BRL 5,514
Amazonas – BRL 5,328
Bahia – BRL 5,584
Ceará -R$ 5.737
Federal District – BRL 5,423
Espírito Santo – BRL 5,182
Goiás – BRL 5,515
Maranhão – BRL 5,422
Mato Grosso – BRL 5,773
Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 5,363
Minas Gerais – BRL 5,434
Pará – BRL 5,763
Paraíba – BRL 5,368
Paraná – BRL 5,171
Pernambuco – BRL 5.8
Piauí – BRL 5.51
Rio de Janeiro – BRL 5,266
Rio Grande do Norte -R$ 5,587
Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 5,328
Rondônia – BRL 5,748
Roraima – BRL 5,618
Santa Catarina – BRL 5.38
São Paulo – BRL 5,366
Sergipe – BRL 5,575
Tocantins – BRL 5,415
Average LPG price
Acre – BRL 117.46
Alagoas – BRL 98.95
Amapá – BRL 115.78
Amazonas – BRL 105.19
Bahia – BRL 94.35
Ceará – BRL 104.17
Federal District – BRL 98.35
Espírito Santo – BRL 97.93
Goiás – BRL 111.05
Maranhão – BRL 104.95
Mato Grosso – BRL 123.51
Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 100.41
Minas Gerais – BRL 105.47
Pará – BRL 109.99
Paraíba – BRL 104.7
Paraná – BRL 105.93
Pernambuco – BRL 93.49
Piauí – BRL 108.3
Rio de Janeiro – BRL 92.31
Rio Grande do Norte – BRL 107.59
Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 101.97
Rondônia – BRL 117.82
Roraima – BRL 111.5
Santa Catarina – BRL 110.37
São Paulo – BRL 100.73
Sergipe – BRL 97.55
Tocantins – BRL 114.01