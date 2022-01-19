check the price of fuel in your state

Fuel prices continue to climb. In the last week, according to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), the price of gasoline has already hit the R$ 7 mark in the State of Rio de Janeiro. And four other states are already close to reaching this level, such as Acre (R$ 6,994), Rio Grande do Norte (R$ 6,962), Minas Gerais (R$ 6,938) and Goiás (R$ 6,923).











Considering the municipalities, Angra dos Reis (RJ) has the most expensive gasoline in Brazil. There, a liter of gasoline costs on average R$ 7,899.

Diesel oil, in turn, had the highest price recorded in the State of Acre, costing R$ 6,056, and it also has the highest cost in the price of the cooking gas cylinder, LPG, with R$ 117.46.

It is worth noting that the prices published by the ANP are an average obtained at several stations, therefore, there are places with higher or lower values. The period analyzed was between January 9 and 15.

Average price of gasoline

Acre – BRL 6,994

Alagoas – BRL 6,524

Amapá – BRL 5.859

Amazonas – BRL 6.59

Bahia – BRL 6,791

Ceará – BRL 6,586

Federal District – BRL 6,827

Espírito Santo – BRL 6,746

Goiás – BRL 6,923

Maranhão – BRL 6.39

Mato Grosso – BRL 6,526

Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 6,489

Minas Gerais – R$ 6,938

Pará – BRL 6.73

Paraíba – BRL 6,486

Paraná – BRL 6,335

Pernambuco – BRL 6.59

Piauí – BRL 6,794

Rio de Janeiro – BRL 7,136

Rio Grande do Norte – BRL 6,962

Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 6,509

Rondônia -R$ 6,719

Roraima R$- 6,408

Santa Catarina BRL – 6,505

São Paulo – BRL 6,339

Sergipe – BRL 6.65

Tocantins – BRL 6,848

Average diesel price

Acre – BRL 6,506

Alagoas – BRL 5,408

Amapá – BRL 5,514

Amazonas – BRL 5,328

Bahia – BRL 5,584

Ceará -R$ 5.737

Federal District – BRL 5,423

Espírito Santo – BRL 5,182

Goiás – BRL 5,515

Maranhão – BRL 5,422

Mato Grosso – BRL 5,773

Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 5,363

Minas Gerais – BRL 5,434

Pará – BRL 5,763

Paraíba – BRL 5,368

Paraná – BRL 5,171

Pernambuco – BRL 5.8

Piauí – BRL 5.51

Rio de Janeiro – BRL 5,266

Rio Grande do Norte -R$ 5,587

Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 5,328

Rondônia – BRL 5,748

Roraima – BRL 5,618

Santa Catarina – BRL 5.38

São Paulo – BRL 5,366

Sergipe – BRL 5,575

Tocantins – BRL 5,415

Average LPG price

Acre – BRL 117.46

Alagoas – BRL 98.95

Amapá – BRL 115.78

Amazonas – BRL 105.19

Bahia – BRL 94.35

Ceará – BRL 104.17

Federal District – BRL 98.35

Espírito Santo – BRL 97.93

Goiás – BRL 111.05

Maranhão – BRL 104.95

Mato Grosso – BRL 123.51

Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 100.41

Minas Gerais – BRL 105.47

Pará – BRL 109.99

Paraíba – BRL 104.7

Paraná – BRL 105.93

Pernambuco – BRL 93.49

Piauí – BRL 108.3

Rio de Janeiro – BRL 92.31

Rio Grande do Norte – BRL 107.59

Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 101.97

Rondônia – BRL 117.82

Roraima – BRL 111.5

Santa Catarina – BRL 110.37

São Paulo – BRL 100.73

Sergipe – BRL 97.55

Tocantins – BRL 114.01