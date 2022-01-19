Chelsea takes the lead, but Brighton draws and accumulates 4th consecutive game without a win

Blues advance match due to Club World Cup dispute in February

Playing away from home this Tuesday, the Chelsea was only in the 1-1 draw against Brighton, for the Premier League, in an advance duel due to the Blues’ agenda at the Club World Cup, next month.

Ziyech opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a shot from outside the area to Chelsea. But Webster, headed, equalized in the 15th of the second half for the home team.

Best moments

Championship status

With this result, Chelsea has accumulated four games in a row in the Premier League without winning (3 draws and one defeat) and is experiencing a small crisis on the eve of the Club World Cup, which starts on 3 February.

The Blues go to 44 points, follow third in the Premier League and can see leaders Manchester City (56) shoot even more.

Brighton, on the other hand, goes to 29 points and moves up to ninth place.

Is the weather good?

In a second-half move, Ziyech and Lukaku had a falling out and ended up arguing on the field after the Moroccan missed a pass. The Belgian had a chance as a starter, but once again he didn’t surrender.

next games

Chelsea will play again on Sunday, at Stamford Bridge, in the derby against Tottenham, at 12:30 (Brasilia), for the Premier League.

Brighton will also face Leicester on Sunday, away from home, at 11am.

Datasheet

Brighton 1 x 1 Chelsea

GOALS: CHE: Ziyech; BRI: Webster

CHELSEA: Kepa; Thiago Silva, Rudiger and Azpilicueta; Hudson-Odoi, Alonso, Jorginho (Kovacic), Kanté, Mount, Ziyech (Werner); Lukaku (Havertz). Technician: Thomas Tuchel

BRIGHTON: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Burn and Cucurella; Alzate, Gross (Trossard), Lamptey, Moder, Mac Allister; Welbeck (Maupay). Technician: Graham Potter