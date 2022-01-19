Chile interested in ex-RAF E-3D Sentry? – Cavok Brazil

The British newspaper UK Defense Journal reported today that the Chilean government is interested in E-3D Sentry aircraft, recently retired by the Royal Air Force (RAF).

The UK originally operated seven aircraft of the type. As of December 2020, only three remained in service after one was taken out of service later in 2009 to be used as a parts source.

One of the aircraft has already been sold to the United States, to be used as a dedicated trainer, supporting its fleet of E-6B Mercury air communications and command posts.

? NEWS | A source close to the now-retired British E-3D Sentry fleet has told me that Chile is looking to purchase “more than one” retired E-3D aircraft. pic.twitter.com/YQwqQCoVYK —George Allison (@geoallison) January 18, 2022

“It is not known how many aircraft Chile intends to buy, but they said it will be more than one”.

The ‘E-3D’ variant has CFM56 engines and some “British modifications” and has been locally designated Sentry AEW.1. Modifications included the addition of a refueling probe, ESM pods on the wingtips, an improved maritime surveillance capability offering ‘Marine Scanning and Scanning Processing’, as well as JTIDS and Havequick 2 radios.

The RAF’s fleet of E-3 Sentry air early warning aircraft was retired in September 2021 and will be replaced by the modern E-7 Wedgetail only in 2023. Until the entry into service of the new aircraft, the UK will have the Control Force and NATO Airborne Air Alert to fill the gap.

The plan, previously, was to acquire five aircraft wedgetail, but the recent ‘Defense Command Document’ reduced the order from five to three. The Defense Command Document released, titled ‘Defense in a Competitive Age’, stated:

“We will retire the E 3D Sentry in 2021, as part of the transition to the more modern and more capable fleet of three E 7A Wedgetails in 2023. The E 7A will transform our UK air warning and control capability and the UK’s contribution to NATO. The nine P 8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft will help protect our seas.”

The Chilean Air Force currently has the EC-707 “Cóndor”, a Boeing 707 converted from Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI) into an early warning and air control aircraft, operated by Grupo Aviação No. 10.

This aircraft arrived in Chile in May 1995, with the main mission of maintaining “combat zone air control”, with ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) and COMINT (Communications Intelligence) capabilities, which allows the Air Force to capture signals and enemy communications for strategic purposes.

THE Condor is equipped with a radar, divided into three antennas: one on the front of the plane and two on each side of the plane. These antennas include Active Phase Radar technology. According to international sources, the Condor’s radars would have a range of approximately 400km for an object the size of a fighter jet. The system includes the workstations on board the aircraft necessary to control the different systems of the same and sophisticated Data-Link systems, with which all the information can be transmitted in real time to other workstations located in the air, land and sea. .