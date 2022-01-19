Chile wants to buy retired British E-3D Sentry ‘AWACS’ aircraft

A source told the UK Defense Journal that Chile is looking to buy “more than one” retired E-3D aircraft from Britain.

One of the aircraft has already been sold to the United States, to be used as a dedicated trainer, supporting its fleet of E-6B Mercury air communications and command posts.

The UK originally operated seven aircraft of the type. As of December 2020, only three remained in service after one was withdrawn from service in 2009 to be used as a spare, two were withdrawn in March 2019 and another withdrawn in January 2020.

The E-3D variant has CFM56 engines and some British modifications and was designated Sentry AEW.1 in RAF service. Modifications included the addition of a refueling probe alongside the existing boom’s AAR receptacle, ESM pods in the wingtips, an improved maritime surveillance capability offering “sea scan and scan processing”, as well as JTIDS and Havequick 2 radios. .

The RAF’s fleet of E-3 Sentry airborne early warning aircraft was retired in September with its replacement, the E-7 Wedgetail, due to enter service in 2023. The UK will rely on the Air Alert and Control Force until then. NATO air to fill the gap.