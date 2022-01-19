China media blames foreign shipments for Omicron infections

China’s state media is claiming that overseas orders are responsible for the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Beijing. Although experts say that the main form of infection is through respiratory droplets, the Chinese government insists on the theory that the greatest danger comes from packaging.

According to the Communist Party newspaper Global Times, virologists at the Beijing Center for Disease Control are carrying out tests with packages coming in from abroad and found that newly infected people received items from Canada and the United States.

Beijing will host the Winter Olympics and for this reason it is adopting several restrictive measures. About 20 million people are confined and mass tests have been ordered in neighborhoods where cases of the new variant have been detected.

The organizers of the Olympics stated that only selected people will be able to attend the events. Tickets were not made available to the public.

Several Chinese cities were completely closed by the “Zero Covid” policy adopted by the government and travel restrictions are still in effect, including in the port of Tianjin, located near Beijing.

Chinese media blames foreign parcels for wave of Omicron infections. Image: NickJulia/Shutterstock

China is still asking people to be extra careful when opening orders from abroad, using gloves and masks. Authorities said they will step up disinfection protocols and that employees handling these packages are fully vaccinated to avoid problems.

“Minimize purchases of international goods and the receipt of correspondence from abroad,” state television CCTV said on Monday (17).

