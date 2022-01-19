China to create ‘artificial moon’ to study satellite gravity

On the 11th of January, the China announced the initiative to build a facility that will simulate a low gravity environment such as Moon. The idea of ​​the project, considered the first in the world, is to allow Chinese researchers to study lunar exploration activities.

The research facility simulates a low-gravity environment using lift by a magnetic field, with a 60 cm diameter mini moon composed of small rocks and sand, according to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.

When the field is strong enough, you can magnetize and levitate a lot of things — they’ve tested it with a chestnut and even a live frog.

Towards the Moon by 2030

According to the project’s chief scientist, Li Ruilin of the University of Mining and Technology of China, the lunar simulator is the first in the world to reach this level. Although gravity is reduced in freefalls, it is a momentary effect, the simulator will be able to maintain this effect without a set time to turn it off.

Photo of the Moon captured by the robotic Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraftSource: NASA

The idea was borrowed from Russian physicist Andre Geim, who won a Nobel Prize for levitating a frog using magnets—he later also won another Nobel for his studies on graphene. In fact, Geim revealed that he is pleased that his experiment is helping space research.

“Magnetic levitation is certainly not the same as antigravity, but there are a variety of situations where mimicking microgravity by magnetic fields can be invaluable in expecting the unexpected in space research,” said the Russian physicist.

Despite the United States leading the new space race, China is working hard with its lunar exploration program to catch up with the American country. In 2019, Chinese scientists landed a rover on the Moon, and in 2020 they brought back samples taken from the natural satellite. By 2030, China plans to send astronauts to the moon and develop a moon base with Russia.