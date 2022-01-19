China’s president warns of risk of global confrontation

Photo: Fabrice Coffini/AFP

In a defense of multilateralism and globalization, Chinese President Xi Jinping took advantage of the speech, during a virtual session of the World Economic Forum, to warn of “catastrophic consequences” in the event of a clash between powers. Xi rejected the “Cold War mentality” as tensions mount between China itself, the United States, Russia and member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Crises involving Ukraine and Taiwan, Sino-American trade disputes, North Korean missile tests and Iran’s nuclear program leave the planet in suspense. “Our world is far from tranquility. The rhetoric that feeds hatred and prejudice abounds,” declared the Chinese. “History has repeatedly proven that confrontation does not solve problems, it only causes catastrophic consequences. (…) Worse still are the practices of hegemony and bullying, which go against the tide of history”, he added.

According to Xi, economic globalization is “the trend of the times.” “While contrary currents certainly exist in a river, nothing can stop it from flowing out to sea,” he compared. The Chinese president assured that, “despite the countercurrents and dangerous shoals along the way, economic globalization has never deviated and will never go off course.” Xi said countries “should uphold true multilateralism” and struck a conciliatory tone. “We must remove barriers, not build walls. We must seek integration, not dissociation”, he advised.

According to Xi Jinping, “facts have shown that, in the midst of the raging torrents of a global crisis, countries do not travel separately in around 190 small boats, but in a giant vessel, on which our shared destiny depends. “.

Xi urged the world to do what is necessary to “clear the shadow of the (Covid-19) pandemic and drive recovery and socio-economic development, so that the glow of hope illuminates the future of humanity.”