Christian leaves Barbara and has sex with Lara TV News

Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will leave Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) to live a romance with Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. torrid nights in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

After refusing to adopt a child with the woman, Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will announce the separation of the rich woman. In next Monday’s chapter (24), the faker will go after Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) to declare his love and will be reciprocated by the girl.

Mateus (Danton Mello) will even try to resume his marriage with the school-restaurant teacher, but the cook will be honest and confess to her husband that she is hopelessly in love with her supposed brother-in-law.

Christian will open the game and explain to Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​the reason for his and Barbara’s separation. The declaration to the owner of the Redeemer network will take place during a dinner at the millionaire’s mansion.

A little later, the anti-hero will return to the flat and receive a visit from Lara. There, the two will enjoy the romantic atmosphere, but the couple will be surprised by Barbara’s unwanted visit.

Lara and Christian/Renato will live romance

almost caught

Despite having assured his new girlfriend that he is free, light and free, Túlio’s partner (Daniel Dantas) will do everything to prevent the woman from entering the place to avoid meeting the heiress with the mining woman. This time, he will.

However, later in the plot, Barbara will catch the lovebirds together and blackmail her husband. The spoiled one will say that he will have to pay a fine in the amount of R$ 500 thousand for infidelity, if he really decides to divorce, leaving her husband desperate.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the serial won two more on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

