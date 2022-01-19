Classic between Santos and Palmeiras in the under-15 is ended after a fight between fans and police; video | under-15 football cup

Abhishek Pratap

The match between Santos and Palmeiras, valid for the quarter-finals of the Copa Votorantim under-15, was ended before the end after confusion between fans and police officers at the Doménio Paolo Metidieri stadium, in Votorantim, in the interior of São Paulo.

In the 32nd minute of the second half, when Santos was winning 2-1, Palmeiras fans ended up destroying a gate that gave access to the place where Santos fans were watching the game. After confrontation with the police, the match was ended by the referee.

The confusion spread to the surroundings of the stadium in Votorantim, with fights between fans and vandalism in cars and local businesses. (see video above).

Ligeiro Padula scored the winning goals for Santos. Ítalo scored for Palmeiras. Ranked, Peixe now awaits the winner of the match between Bragantino and Cruzeiro. On the other side of the bracket, Corinthians x América-MG and the Selection of Votoratim x Avaí compete for two other spots in the semifinals.

Palmeiras fans knock down the stadium gate in Votorantim – Photo: Reproduction/Votorantim City Hall

