Cleo Pires defends Natalia after sex video leak

Just as the program attracts attention, whoever participates in “BBB 22” also attracts the spotlight – whether famous or not. This time, who generated comments on the internet in the last few hours was Natália Deodato, and it was not because of a speech or behavior inside the most watched house in Brazil.

There was a leak of a video of the participant performing oral sex on social media. With that, the sister’s team claimed that it will take the necessary measures. “We are already aware of the video that is circulating! We will take the appropriate measures!”, highlighted Natália’s team.

Natalia on her first x-ray. Image: Reproduction/Globoplay.

However, not only the confined reacted to the exposure. Cleo Pires also commented on what happened on her Twitter. “The game turned, cute, it messed with a mess with general! I’m sorry, it was supposed to be just a game. I hope they find the culprit and take the necessary measures”, he reinforced.

In addition, Cleo added: “What happened with Natália is very serious and surreal. Having privacy exposed without consent is a crime and a violence that no one deserves to live. I think differently from Natália on many issues, but as a woman I cannot ignore a situation like this”.

Amidst the unpleasant situation, the administrators of the Deodate asked for support from the other participants of the reality show. The response from confinement colleagues, in turn, followed. The administrators of Laís, Luciano, Eslovênia, Lucas, Bárbara, Rodrigo, Brunna, Paulo André and Naiara asked for an end to sharing the intimate video and claimed that it was a crime.

Faced with the repercussion, fans and netizens lamented the crime committed against Natália while participating in “BBB 22”. Now, the crime must be tried under Law No. 12,737 – or “Carolina Dieckmann law” -, responsible for punishing crimes on the internet.