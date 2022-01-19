Cocaine trafficking and port of Antwerp, Belgium

The port of Antwerp, in Belgium, is the most chosen by the gang commanded by the ex-major of the Military Police of Mato Grosso do Sul, Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, 63, the “Brazilian Escobar”, one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world, to send tons of cocaine shipments to Europe.

Last year Belgian authorities seized 90 tons of cocaine in the port of Antwerp, coming from South America. In the port of Rotterdam, in Holland, Major Carvalho’s second favorite, another 70 tons were found. Both seizures were considered record-breaking.

In addition to Major Carvalho, other major Brazilian drug traffickers linked to the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital), such as fugitives from justice André Oliveira Macedo, 47, André do Rap, and Suaélio Martins Lleda, 56, began in 2013 to export cargo in containers of drugs bound for the Belgian port.

Secret Federal Police documents to which the report had access show that of the 69 attempts to send drugs by the “Brazilian Escobar” gang to Europe between 2017 and 2020, 14 had the port of Antwerp as their final destination.

In all these events, cocaine was seized either in Brazil or Belgium.

In second place in Major Carvalho’s choice to export drugs to the Old Continent comes the port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. And it was precisely in that country that a cocaine importer linked to the “Brazilian Escobar”, identified as Stefaan Bogaerts, was murdered.

Cocaine tablets amid a load of green coffee, arabica type, in bulk, that would go to the port of Antwerp (Belgium) and were seized in Santos, in December 2019 Image: Oct.15, 2019 – Disclosure/Federal Revenue

The crime took place on September 21, 2017, two weeks after the seizure of 780 kg of cocaine in the Port of Paranaguá, Paraná. Bogaerts was killed by rifle fire. He was ambushed while awaiting the arrival of a man with whom he would have arranged a meeting.

The car used by the killers was found charred minutes after the crime. According to the Dutch authorities, the murder had characteristics of execution carried out by mafiosi and related to drug trafficking, that is, the non-receipt of the drug seized in Brazil.

The 780 kg of cocaine was hidden amid a load of tubes in the TOLU8964155 container. Investigations carried out by the Federal Police in Paraná concluded that the shipment and export of the drug were coordinated by Major Carvalho.

It was from the port of Paranaguá that the “Brazilian Escobar” and his cronies tried to export 49 tons of cocaine to Europe in the last three years. The Civil Police calculates that Major Carvalho handled R$ 2.25 billion in the period.

Federal Police documentation also shows that, in addition to Antwerp and Rotterdam, the other European ports chosen by Major Carvalho to export cocaine are Leixões (Portugal); Barcelona, ​​Spain); Livorno and Gioia Tauro (Italy), Hamburg (Germany) and Le Havre (France).

money laundering

PF investigations also point out that Major Carvalho laundered part of the money raised from drug trafficking, including the importation into Brazil of millions of materials to combat covid, as this column revealed, firsthand, in a report published in the last Thursday (13).

According to the Federal Police, Major Carvalho chartered the 400-ton Boeing 747-400F in China, with 10 million protective masks against the coronavirus, in addition to hospital materials also called PPE (Personal Protective Equipment.)

The aircraft landed on June 11, 2020 at Florianópolis international airport and was greeted with celebration by businessmen and politicians. It was the height of the pandemic. It had been 25 years since a Boeing of this size had landed in Santa Catarina.

Federal agents found in court documents and in a cell phone seized from Major Carvalho’s sister, evidence that the “Brazilian Escobar” tried to close with the São Paulo government the import of 36 million protective masks, valued at R$ 104. .4 million.

According to the feds, the negotiation just didn’t work out because there was a delay in the delivery of the products and the pledge was canceled by the São Paulo government.

The “Brazilian Escobar” is considered one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world. He owns companies – including airlines – and luxury real estate in Portugal, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. There are suspicions that he is hiding in Europe with a Brazilian and naturalized Spanish lover.

A woman appointed by the Federal Police as the executive secretary of Major Carvalho is being held in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul. She was denounced to Justice by the Federal Public Ministry for crimes of association with drug trafficking and criminal organization.