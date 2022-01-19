Commissioner returns to world’s tallest building in invitation to Expo Dubai

After placing a flight attendant on top of the Burj Khalifa – the tallest building in the world located in Dubai – to celebrate the reopening of the British borders to travelers from the United Arab Emirates in August, Emirates airline repeated the feat to invite visitors from around the world. getting to know the world fair Expo 2020.

The event, which promotes innovations from around the world in almost 200 pavilions, is held in the emirate from October 2021 to March this year, a significant delay precisely due to the imposed periods of isolation to contain the covid-19 pandemic for almost two years.

As in the first viral commercial, the professional appears holding a series of cards – in the best style of the movie “Simply Love” – ​​and joking about “still being there” from the first time and being able to see the exhibition center from her vantage point in the skies. .

It also features the arrival of the Airbus A380, the world’s largest commercial aircraft that was retired by the manufacturer at the end of last year, but which is the airline’s favorite for its luxurious and spacious interior. No wonder, it was precisely Emirates that bought the last aircraft of this model produced in December 2021.

Also as in August, the company released a behind-the-scenes video of the commercial with Nicole Smith-Ludvik — a professional skydiving expert who has been characterized as one of the company’s stewards — to climb to the top of the building, at 828 meters high.

In addition to exercises with safety equipment that prepared her for the climb and for handling cards in the skies above Dubai, Nicole had to keep her breath in order to climb on foot for more than an hour from the 160th floor to the tip of the construction apex. The Burj Khalifa has 154 floors open to the public and 9 more maintenance floors.

To reach the final result, the A380 had to fly 11 times around the building at a speed of 145 knots, about 268.5 km/h, a very slow pace for an aircraft of this size. The plane also passed about 800 meters away from Nicole and circled around Dubai, flying over Al Wasl Plaza, the exhibition center where Expo 2020 is taking place.