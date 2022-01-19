Convicted in two instances of group sexual violence, Robinho will have his last battle in Italian justice | international football

The last instance of the Italian Justice will judge definitively, this Wednesday, the striker Robinho and a friend of his, named Ricardo Falco. Both were sentenced in the lower courts to nine years in prison for group sexual violence against a woman.

Nine years after the episode, which took place inside a Milan nightclub in January 2013, the Court of Cassation in Rome, which in the Italian legal system is equivalent to the Federal Supreme Court in Brazil, will analyze an appeal filed by the player’s defenses on Wednesday. and Ricardo Falco.

+ The recordings of the Robinho case in Italian justice: “The woman was completely drunk”

The two were listed in article “609 bis” of the Italian penal code, which talks about the participation of two or more people gathered for the act of sexual violence – forcing someone to have sex because of their “physical or psychological” inferiority condition. The victim says she was drunk and sexually abused by six men while she was unconscious. Supporters of Brazilians say the relationship was consensual.

1 of 3 Robinho has been without a club since Santos suspended his contract in October 2020 – Photo: Disclosure Robinho has been without a club since Santos suspended his contract in October 2020 – Photo: Disclosure

The crime described took place at Sio Café, a well-known nightclub in Milan, in the early hours of January 22, 2013. At the time, Robinho was one of Milan’s main players. In addition to him and Falco, four other Brazilians, according to the city prosecutor’s complaint, participated in the sexual violence against a woman of Albanian origin.

Friends of the player who accompanied him abroad, the other four Brazilians left Italy during the investigation and were not accused, being only mentioned in the case file.

+ Robinho suggested his friend return to Brazil after rape accusation: “At least you don’t stay in cane”

The victim, who has lived in Italy for a few years, went with a friend to the nightclub that night – the violence took place inside the venue’s dressing room – to celebrate her 23rd birthday. At the end of this week, he will be 32.

She will be present at the Court of Cassation, based in Rome, to accompany the hearing that begins this Wednesday at 6 am (Brasilia time). The trial will be conducted by five judges from the third criminal section of the court.

Robinho case: Fantastic explains ‘environmental listening’ that generated evidence against player

The victim’s lawyer, Jacopo Gnocchi, who has defended her since the beginning of the process, believes that the hearing will not be long. He declined to comment on the process before the trial, as did lawyers Alexsander Guttieres and Giuseppe Mercurio, respectively defenders of Robinho and Falco.

– In Italy, the Supreme Court of Cassation examines the judicial procedure used in order to verify that the law has been correctly applied and that the motivation for the decision is complete and logical. She doesn’t re-examine and judge the facts, nor does she re-evaluate the evidence. ge the Italian lawyer and senator Giulia Bongiorno, known in the country for her work in cases of violence against women.

Since the gang-rape victim denounced the player nine years ago, Italy has seen dozens of similar episodes rise to prominence, some of them involving children of politicians. The accused, according to a balance of the judiciary carried out by the Italian IBGE equivalent, are mostly young people between 20 and 25 years old (Robinho was 29 years old when he was accused of the crime).

– Certainly, in the last ten years, there has been a lot more talk about violence against women, and that’s good. In this way, they understand that they are not alone and, above all, that they are not responsible for the violence they were victims of – completes the lawyer and senator Bongiorno, emphasizing that there was – and still is – in the country a great awareness of the subject.

The lawsuit involving Robinho and his Brazilian friend, who deny the accusations and admit consensual sexual intercourse, draws attention due to the amount of evidence gathered in the records. It will be a surprise if the supreme court changes the consolidated verdict in two lower courts.

2 of 3 Robinho defended Milan at the time of the episode at the nightclub, in 2013 – Photo: Reuters Robinho defended Milan at the time of the episode at the club, in 2013 – Photo: Reuters

THE ge published exclusively in October 2020 the intercepts carried out against Robinho and his friends with the authorization of the Justice – bugs were even installed in the car the player used in Italy.

The recordings were transcribed in the initial sentence and confirm, according to a judge who participated in the trial at first instance, the victim’s version that there was sexual violence committed by six men against a woman who was drunk and unconscious. “The woman was completely drunk,” said Robinho in one of the recorded conversations.

Living in Brazil and without a club since the ge revealed the intercepts of the case, which motivated the suspension and subsequent termination of his contract with Santos, Robinho cannot be extradited to the European country if the sentence is confirmed in the Italian supreme court – the same goes for Falco. The 1988 Constitution prohibits the extradition of Brazilians.

If they remain in Brazil, it is practically impossible for them to be detained to serve their sentence. The treaty of judicial cooperation in criminal matters between Brazil and Italy, signed in 1989 and still in force, does not provide for a conviction imposed by the Italian justice system to be applied in Brazilian territory. An excerpt from the first article of the treaty reads: “Cooperation shall not include the execution of measures restricting personal liberty or the execution of convictions”.

Esporte Espetacular has access to unpublished excerpts from the sentence that convicted Robinho of sexual violence

Thus, Robinho and Falco run the risk of being arrested only if they travel abroad – not necessarily to Italy. For this, the Italian State needs to issue an international arrest warrant that could be carried out, for example, in any European Union country.

Another question is whether the Court of Cassation will confirm the amount of compensation of 60 thousand euros (R$ 379 thousand at this week’s exchange rate) provided for in the sentence of the first instance. If this happens, the victim will probably have to file a civil action with the Brazilian Judiciary for recognition of the fine ordered in Italy.

THE The first conviction of the former Santos and Ricardo Falco player dates from November 2017. At the time, Robinho played for Atlético-MG. He left Italy in 2014, when he had already been summoned to testify in the investigation that investigated the crime – the player denied the accusation, but confirmed that he had a sexual relationship with the woman, noting that it was consensual and without others involved. In Falco’s case, an investigation found the presence of his semen on the girl’s clothes.

In the judgment held in the second instance, in December 2020, the Milan Court of Appeal upheld the initial nine-year prison sentence. The three judges responsible for the session highlighted Robinho’s “particular contempt” for the victim, who was “brutally humiliated”, and what they considered an attempt to deceive the Italian Justice with a “false and previously agreed version of the facts” with the others. involved.

After Atlético-MG, Robinho went through two Turkish clubs: Sivasspor and Istanbul Basaksehir. In October 2020, he was announced by Santos, but did not enter the field for the club, as his contract was suspended and later terminated.

In the reconstitution made by the Justice, the victim of Albanian origin said that she went to Sio Café on January 21, 2013 to celebrate her birthday with two friends. On the day, the nightclub’s programming was dedicated to Brazilian music.

Also according to the testimony, on the night of the episode, the victim said that she went to the place invited by one of Robinho’s friends, but that, by SMS, he informed her that she should only approach the table after the player’s wife left. .

As soon as that happened, she and her two friends joined the group of Brazilians, which later also had the presence of Ricardo Falco. According to the victim, the Brazilians offered several alcoholic drinks, but only she drank, as one of her friends was pregnant and the other was driving.

Around 1:30 in the morning, the two friends left, and one of them promised to come back for her. After dancing with the Brazilians, breathless and dizzy, she said she went to an area outside the club, when one of the player’s friends tried to kiss her. Shortly after, the two went to the dressing room, where the same friend kept trying to kiss her.

3 of 3 Robinho cannot be extradited, as the measure is not included in the agreement between Brazil and Italy — Photo: Thaynara Amaral Robinho cannot be extradited, as the measure is not included in the agreement between Brazil and Italy — Photo: Thaynara Amaral

The victim admitted to only having “a few flashes of that night”, adding that she was unable to “talk” or “stand up”. According to her recollections, she stayed there alone for a few minutes and “realized” that the same friend and Robinho were “taking advantage” of her.

Several recordings of telephone calls between the accused, made with the authorization of the Justice, were transcribed in the sentence. One of the most decisive for the conviction in the first instance was a conversation between Ricardo Falco and Robinho, who indicated to the court that those involved were aware of the victim’s condition.

The only one present at the nightclub in Milan who served the sentence imposed by the Justice was the Brazilian musician Jairo Chagas, who has lived in Italy for years and who played at the Sio Café that night in 2013. The crime would have taken place in his dressing room, according to the reconstruction. made by the Prosecutor’s Office.

He was convicted of perjury to Italian justice. In one of the intercepted recordings, Jairo tells Robinho over the phone that he saw when the player “put his penis inside her mouth”. In the statement, however, the musician said he did not see sex scenes that night.