Copa SP: two games this Wednesday define the semifinals; see how to watch | junior soccer sp cup

Two games this Wednesday define the last classified for the semifinals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior.

At 19:00, Palmeiras and Oeste face each other in Barueri. At 9:30 pm, Cruzeiro and São Paulo will play a national classic in São Caetano do Sul. The two matches will have a live broadcast of sportv and real-time monitoring by ge, with videos of goals and main shots.

The two winners will face each other in search of a spot in the final. The other semifinal is already defined: it will be between Santos x América-MG.

+ See the complete table of Copinha

1 of 1 Copinha Trophy 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/FPF Copinha Trophy 2022 — Photo: Disclosure/FPF

+ Watch the goals of the Copinha quarterfinals:

2 videos

See below for more details on the games:

19:00 – Palmeiras x Oeste (in Barueri, live on sportv)

One of the main candidates for the title, Palmeiras arrives stronger in the quarterfinals after facing a hard stop in the previous stage. The 2-1 victory over Inter, with a great first half, endorsed the great alviverde campaign in Copinha. The team remains undefeated, with five wins in six games, and has in players like Endrick and Jhonatan some of its highlights.

Best moments: Internacional 1 X 2 Palmeiras for the round of 16 of the Copa SP de Futebol Júnior

Oeste doesn’t have the favoritism, but has also shown strength in the tournament, especially when eliminating Flamengo in the third phase. Then he also dispatched Canaan. Before, they had already passed the group stage undefeated, with two wins and a draw (precisely against Flamengo, in a match in which they opened 3-0).

Click here and follow Palmeiras x Oeste in real time on ge.

Best moments: Oeste 3 x 2 Canaã, for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

21:30 – Cruzeiro x São Paulo (in São Caetano do Sul, live on sportv)

It is the meeting between two of the best teams in Copinha. Coached by Alex, the great idol of the opposing club, São Paulo has six wins in six games, with 19 goals scored and only three conceded. And it comes from an expressive victory in the round of 16, a 4-2 over Vasco – owner of a powerful attack.

+ Alex worries about wear and tear in São Paulo

Best moments: São Paulo 4 x 2 Vasco, for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup

Raposa has also been showing enormous strength, especially in defence. So far, they have only conceded one goal, precisely in the last match, the 4-1 victory over Desportivo Brasil. Before, it had gone untouched for five matches, with 13 goals scored in them.

Click here and follow Cruzeiro x São Paulo in real time on ge.