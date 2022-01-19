Copinha: Santos scores 2-0, suffers a draw from Mirassol, but wins on penalties – 01/18/2022

Santos opened a two-goal advantage over Mirassol, who reacted and looked for a 2-2 draw, tonight (18), at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara. In penalties, goalkeeper Diógenes, with two saves, guaranteed the Alvinegro triumph by 3 to 1 and the spot in the Copinha semifinal.

Rwan, at the end of the first and at the beginning of the second, scored for Alvinegro. After that, Leão pressed, getting the tie with Gabriel Tota and Pedro Rinaldi. In the semifinal of the competition, Peixe will face América-MG, who beat Botafogo 1-0 earlier. The duel takes place this Friday (21), at 8 pm, in São Caetano do Sul.

Santos starts better, but scores only at the end

Santos started the match having more possession of the ball, staying in the offensive field and creating the main actions. However, the heavy turf hampered the game’s progress. In the first 22 minutes, two players from Mirassol and Sandro, from Peixe, went to the ground complaining of pain. The right side and captain of Alvinegro even needed to be replaced.

The Lion’s first dangerous move came only in the 30th minute. Goalkeeper Diógenes cleared the cross from Du Fernandes and Tota got the rebound, but finished wide. Soon after, the team from the countryside arrived again, this time with Wellington, who hit first, stopping at the fish archer.

However, at 37, the beach club opened the scoring in the aerial ball, an attempt much explored by the Vila Belmiro team. Lucas Pires reached the bottom line and crossed just as Rwan was, who was faster than Mirassol’s defense and appeared alone to dodge his head and send it to the net.

The minutes before the break still held emotions for both sides. At 41, Leão pressed and Frank was brought down on the area line, but the referee only signaled the foul, which was hit too far, and not the penalty. Patati, at 47, got rid of the marking and hit placed, forcing Vinícius to palm with the tips of his fingers.

Mirassol exposes itself and suffers the second

Mirassol’s team came back with everything from the locker rooms and went for Alvinegro, who took advantage of the spaces and expanded the score. In a beautiful move that started with Jair’s throw, Ed Carlos fixed his back to Lucas Barbosa, who left Rwan at the edge of the area. The striker got rid of the marking and hit cross to score the second.

Rwan still hit the net for the third time at 12, however the referee noted a foul by shirt 10 on Octávio and invalidated the goal. After that, the club from the interior of São Paulo pressed again, betting a lot on crosses from above.

With so much insistence, the goal came in the 29th minute. Wesley took a free-kick on the left and Gabriel Tota managed to deflect it with his head, putting it in the corner of the goal, without giving Diógenes any chances of defense.

Peixe closed in to hold the advantage, but Mirassol’s air attack was effective again and the team managed to equalize in the 43rd minute. In a hit by Wesley, this time a corner from the right, Pedro Rinaldi took advantage and left everything the same.

Penalty shootout

Frank opened the series scoring for Mirassol. Lucas Pires, in the angle, left everything to Santos in the sequence. Goalkeeper Diógenes appeared after that, catching Gabriel Tota and Moreira’s free kicks. Rwan scored on the second hit for Peixe, but Jhonnathan scored the third over the goal. In the fourth penalty, Wesley tried a dug in, but sent it too high, missing the target. Lucas Barbosa scored the fourth and guaranteed the beach club’s spot in the Copinha semi.

Physiotherapist is expelled

Mirassol’s goal made the spirits rise, especially on the bench of the team from the interior of São Paulo. Coach Mateus Naneti complained too much and received a yellow card at 37 minutes. Physical therapist Feitosa received a red card from the referee.

referee in a hurry

Despite the changes and the traditional wax made by the players – which even earned Diógenes a yellow card – referee Paulo Cesar Francisco indicated only two minutes of extra time. However, when the clock reached 46, he decided to end the match and go to penalties.

whole fish

With the return of midfielder Jhonnathan, coach Elder Campos had no shortage to climb Santos against Mirassol. Lucas Barbosa, who had his suspension reversed, joined the attacking trio alongside Patati and Rwan.

The Alvinegro players who were on the field were: Diógenes; Sandro (Andrey Quintino), Jair, Derick and Lucas Pires, Jhonnathan, João Victor and Ed Carlos (Matheus Nunes); Weslley Patati (Pedrinho), Lucas Barbosa and Rwan Seco.

On the Leão side, coach Mateus Naneti repeated the formation of the 5-1 rout over Bahia, sending to the pitch: Vinícius; Pedro Rinaldi, Guilherme, Octávio and Frank; Du Fernandes, Wellington (Wesley Santos), Gabriel Tota and Moreira; Kauan and Danilo (Wesley).