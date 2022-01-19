Corinthians can lose up to 10 field orders and be fined after a complaint with the STJD for a match in the Brazilian Championship

The trial is scheduled for next Monday (24), where the penalty suffered by the team will be decided.

Corinthians was denounced by the prosecutor’s office Superior Court of Sports Justice in article 213 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice for the behavior of the fans in the match against Grêmio valid for the Brazilian Championship in 2021. The trial is scheduled for next Monday (24), and if found guilty, the São Paulo team may face a fine up to BRL 100 thousand or lose the field command for up to 10 matches.

The match referee, Bruno Arleu de Araujo who commanded the match held on December 5, 2021, in a valid match 37th round of the Brazilian championship. It was reported in the summary that the Corinthians fans threw objects towards the players of the Guild during the celebration of the goal, in addition to the use of flags in the stands, causing the game to stop.

“In the 39th minute of the first half, after the goal of the Grêmio team, during the celebration of the players, behind the goal defended by Corinthians, a sneaker was thrown from the stands, where the Corinthians fans were, in the direction of the Grêmio players, however, it did not hit anyone, falling outside the field of play. Until the closing of the summary, the author was not identified, nor was any record of occurrence presented.”.

“At 45 minutes into the second half, I stopped the game for 40 (forty) seconds because, behind the goal defended by Grêmio, where the Corinthians fans were, flags were lit, causing a large cloud of smoke into the field of game, making it impossible to continue the game. Act I communicated to the police and the delegate of the match”, wrote the referee of the match.

The match was decisive for the Guild, who fought to stay in the first division of the championship. Diego Souza opened the scoring for the tricolor gaucho in the first half, but ended up giving in to the tie at the end of the second half with a goal from Renato Augusto.